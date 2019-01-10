Police log

THURSDAY

-4:09 p.m.: theft. The theft of three dogs, valued at $300, at 349 Enterprise Ave was reported to the police.

-10:37 a.m.: domestic violence. James Michael Richards, 54, 414 S. Miami Ave., Apt. A, was arrested for domestic violence and unlawful restraint.

WEDNESDAY

-2:11 p.m.: wire fraud. A wire fraud incident was reported to the police.

-8:43 a.m.: driving under OVI suspension. Tiffany Beth Kies, 24, 833 Clinton Ave., was arrested for driving under OVI suspension.

-8:53 a.m.: criminal damaging. Graffiti on the concrete floor and two picnic tables at Stephen Brown Park on East Clay Street was reported to the police.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-2:45 to 10:30 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to four medical calls.

WEDNESDAY

-10:01 p.m.: rescue. Firefighters responded to help people that were trapped inside of an elevator that was stuck.

-7:54 p.m.: odor. Firefighters conducted an odor investigation.

-5:29 p.m.: electrical. Firefighters responded to the report of electrical wiring issues.

-2:38 to 8:54 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four medical calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

