Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-2:13 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the report of a property damage crash at 12500 Meranda Road, in Franklin Township.

-1:05 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to the 7000-block of Hoying Road, in Turtle Creek Township, on the report of telephone harassment.

-12:52 p.m.: suspicious person. Deputies responded to Botkins Road at Sidney-Freyburg Road, in Dinsmore Township, on the report of a suspicious person knocking on doors and looking in resident’s windows.

-7:49 a.m.: hit-skip crash. Deputies responded to the 7000-block of Cisco Road, in Cynthian Township, on the report of a hit-and-run.

THURSDAY

-7:59 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the 1000-block of Wiles Road, in Green Township, on the report of a one-vehicle rollover crash.

-7:05 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to the 100-block of Redbud Circle, in Jackson Township, on the report of threats.

-7:03 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to 6626 State Route 66, in Cynthian Township, on the report of someone throwing rocks at cars in a parking lot.

-5:40 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies responded to 6533 Palestine St., in Perry Township.

-3:27 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies responded to 19166 Kettlersville Road, in Van Buren Township.

-3:08 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the 800-block of Brooklyn Ave., in Clinton Township, on the report of a one-vehicle property damage crash.

-3 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at the Sheriff’s Office, in Clinton Township.

Village log

THURSDAY

-4:11 p.m.: property damage crash. Botkins Fire Department and Botkins Police Chief responded to the area of North Mill Street at West State Street, in Dinsmore Township.

-3:25 p.m.: investigate complaint. Botkins Police Chief responded to a complaint at 403 Debra Drive, in Dinsmore Township.

Crashes

Paul D. Walde, 50, of Gainesville, Florida, was cited for operating a vehicle without reasonable control after his semitrailer flipped over Thursday at 11:03 a.m.

Walde was traveling northbound on Interstate 75 at mile marker 105 when he made an abrupt left turn, for an unknown reason, causing his truck to jackknife, partially overturn and struck the median ditch, then overturn onto the median cable barrier. Debris from the crash flew into the southbound lane and struck the southbound semitrailer driven by John W. Waldron, 43, of Vandalia. Waldron’s windshield and driver’s side window were smashed by the debris causing minor injuries.

According to Ohio State Highway Trooper Rob Gatchel, Walde was transported by Botkins Rescue to Wilson Health and then was later transported to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

OSP and Botkins Rescue and Fire responded to the scene.

The Shelby County Emergency Management Association also was called to the scene after the Walde’s truck’s fuel tank ruptured.

• Ashley Marie Heitbrink, 28, 146 S. Lincoln St., Minster, was cited with assured clear distance after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 4:51 p.m.

Heitbrink was traveling north west on state Route 29 near Fort Loramie Swanders Road when she failed to have an assured clear distance ahead and rear-ended the vehicle in front of her driven by Casandra S. Thieman, 34, 2125 Green Timber Trail, Minster, who was slowing in traffic.

Her vehicle Both vehicles sustained disabling damages.

After the collision, Heitbrink traveled off the right side of the roadway. Her vehicle was towed away by Meyer’s Towing.

Theiman’s vehicle was towed from the scene by Mantor Towing.

• Sophia F. Neer, 25, of St. Marys, was cited with failure to yield at stop or yield after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 3:50 p.m.

Neer was stopped at the posted stop sign on state Route 29 at the intersection of state Route 274 and failed to yield the right of way of an eastbound vehicle on state Route 274 and pulled out into the intersection and struck the passenger’s side of the other vehicle.

The other vehicle, driven by Jozie Lynn Hoelscher, 19, of Wapakoneta, sustained disabling damage. Her vehicle was towed from the scene by Kennedy Garage.

Neer’s vehicle suffered functional damage and was driven from the scene.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-12:21 p.m.: medical. Russia Fire Department and Houston Rescue responded to the 1000-block of state Route 48, in Loramie Township.

-10:33 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police Chief responded to the 700-block of South Main Street, in Jackson Township.

-7:55 a.m.: fire. Fort Loramie Fire Department responded to the 3000-block of Michigan Street, in Turtle Creek Township.

-5:29 a.m.: medical. Russia Fire Department and Versailles Life Squad responded to the 200-block of Elizabeth Street, in Loramie Township.

-4:49 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Port Jefferson Fire Department responded to the 5000-block of state Route 29, in Perry Township.

THURSDAY

-10:07 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue, Botkins Fire, and Botkins Police responded to the 100-block of South Mill Street, in Dinsmore Township.

-8:22 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the area of North Main Street at West State Street, in Dinsmore Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap and Aimee Hancock.

