Sheriff’s log

SATURDAY

-2:58 p.m.: crash with injuries. Deputies and Sidney Fire and Medics were dispatched to the 1600 block of Kuther Road for a two-vehicle crash.

Village log

SATURDAY

-12:02 p.m.: crash with injuries. Fort Loramie Police, Fire and Rescue were dispatched to the 5000 block of Fort Loramie Swanders Road in McLean Township for a one-vehicle crash. The vehicle went off the road and took out a phone pole.

FRIDAY

-6:39 p.m.: vandalism. Fort Loramie Police investigated a report of vandalism in the 11000 block of Bruns Road in McLean Township.

Fire, rescue

SUNDAY

-11:10 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Fort Loramie Police were dispatched to the unit block of Elm Street in McLean Township.

-4:05 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue was dispatched to the 100 block of Redbud Circle in Jackson Township.

SATURDAY

-9:56 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police were dispatched to the 200 block of East State Street in Dinsmore Township.

-9:45 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue was dispatched to the 5000 block of Patterson Halpin Road in Turtle Creek Township.

-7:48 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue, Botkins Fire and Botkins Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Debra Drive in Dinsmore Township.

-4:35 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Van Buren Township Fire were dispatched to the 10000 block of May Road in Van Buren Township.

-10:56 a.m.: crash with injuries. Anna Rescue and Anna Fire were dispatched to a crash with injuries at the 97 mile marker of northbound Interstate 75 in Franklin Township.

FRIDAY

-10:15 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and deputies were dispatched to the 9000 block of state Route 705 in Turtle Creek Township.

-9:24 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue was dispatched to the 14000 block of Santa Fe New Knoxville Road in Auglaize County.

-3:21 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue was dispatched to the 1000 block of Knoop Johnston Road in Perry Township.