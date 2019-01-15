Police log

TUESDAY

-12:52 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Kelli A. Wood, 33, at large, was arrested for disorderly conduct – fighting or threatening.

MONDAY

-11:30 a.m.: theft. Police are investigating a report of the theft of merchandise in the amount of $30 at VP Racing Fuels on Michigan Street.

-1:40 a.m.: warrant. Jessie Smith, 24, 709 N. Main Ave., was arrested on an outstanding Warren County warrant.

SUNDAY

-7:13 p.m.: theft. Police are investigating a report of receiving bad checks, in the amount of $6,000, at Menards on Lester Avenue.

-11:27 a.m.: theft. The medications Seroquil and Clonazepam were reported stolen after a male moved out of a residence where he had been living.

FRIDAY

-11:45 p.m.: drug paraphernalia. Tyler Timmons, 24, 109 Oldham Road, was issued a summons for possession of drug paraphernalia.

-8:54 p.m.: lost property. A wallet containing a PNC bank card, and EBT card and a driver’s license was reported lost.

-4:24 p.m.: warrant. Stephen M. Hall, 39, 301 E. Robinwood St., was arrested on a Butler County warrant.

-4:22 p.m.: assault. Ervin Mitchell Maynard Jr., was arrested for assault and unlawful restraint.

-10:57 a.m.: identity theft. A possible fraud was reported to the police.

-8 a.m.: criminal damaging. Police received a report of an attempted theft of a company vehicle. It was reported a rear passenger window had been shattered and the steering column and ignition on a white 2016 Chevrolet truck had been damaged while parked at Advanced Auto Parts on Michigan Avenue. The total amount of the damage is set at $1,200.

THURSDAY

-4:37 p.m.: theft. Crystal L. Shatto, 27, 705 Taft St., was arrested for theft after Walmart on Michigan Street reported the past theft of $68.53 in merchandise.

-3:06 p.m.: robbery – inflict/attempt to inflict serious harm on another. Police are investigating the report that someone known stole a shoe, valued at $21.92, and damaged a Fitbit watch, valued at $199, from Walmart on Michigan Street.

-9:25 a.m.: theft. A vehicle was reported traded without permission after the vehicle’s title was allegedly stolen to a 2005 Ford Escape.

Crashes

Terri L. Flatter, 50, of Jackson Center, was cited with right of way at intersections after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday at 6:26 p.m.

Flatter had been stopped facing the east but then pulled from the stop sign on Gleason Street turning left onto Vandemark Road when struck the driver’s side of the northbound vehicle on Vandemark Road that was driven by Devon Jones, 16, of Sidney.

• Stacy Renee Jackson, 40, 806 Johnston Drive, was cited with operating a vehicle without reasonable control after a single-vehicle crash on Sunday at 8:56 a.m.

Jackson was traveling eastbound in the right lane on West Court Street approaching Wilkinson Avenue when she told police she drove into a snow slush and lost control of her vehicle, causing it to spin around into the oncoming lane of travel and hit a gaurdrail.

• Chad Johns, 43, 573 Amelia Court, was cited for speeding after a single-vehicle crash on Saturday at 10:24 a.m.

Johns was traveling westbound on Amelia Court when he lost control of his vehicle and hit the mailboxes next to driveways at 572, 573, 574 and 575 Amelia Court.

• No one was cited after a three-vehicle crash on Thursday at 5:18 p.m.

Nicole Mikusa, 38, 519 W. Parkwood St., was traveling westbound in the 300 block of West Parkwood Street when, according to the police report, she had an apparent seizure and struck the parked vehicle in front of 342 W. Parkwood St., that is owned by Matthew Freeman, 710 W. Hoewisher Ave. The collision then caused Freeman’s vehicle to roll forward and strike the parked vehicle in front of it that is owned by Robert Freund, 3300 Tawny Leaf Court.

Mikusa’s vehicle then continued west and left the road before hitting the mailbox of 374 W. Parkwood St. and the corner of the garage of 382 W. Parkwood St., causing damage to the garage’s brick.

Mikusa was transported by Sidney Fire to Wilson Health.

• Lori Dicke, 56, 1105 Hamilton Court, was cited assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 2:27 p.m.

Dicke was traveling westbound on Water Street when she rear-ended the stopped vehicle at the red light in front of her at Fair Road.

The other vehicle was driven by Betty Swob, 60, of Tipp City.

• Misty Shields, 39, of Jackson Center, was cited with improper starting and backing after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 1:35 p.m.

Shields was backing out of a parking spot on South Main Avenue when she hit the left rear of the legally parked vehicle in the parking spot next to her that is owned by Luddie, Cagle, 4570 Hardin Wapakoneta Ave.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-1:48 to 10:59 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to seven calls.

-12:43 a.m.: vehicle fire. Firefighters responded to the report of a vehicle fire.

MONDAY

-10:32 a.m.: crash. Firefighters responded to the report of an automobile crash.

-1:33 a.m. to 8:23 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 12 calls.

SUNDAY

-2:46 p.m.: odor investigation. Firefighters conducted an odor investigation.

-12:34 a.m. to 8 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

SATURDAY

-11:14 a.m. to 7 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

-10:15 a.m. to 5:43 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to eight automobile crashes.

FRIDAY

-2:35 to 9:28 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

