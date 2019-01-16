Police log

WEDNESDAY

-2:50 a.m.: warrant. Stephen A. Griffiths, 35, 805 N. Ohio Ave., was arrested on a warrant.

TUESDAY

-5:24 p.m.: theft. The theft of $20 at 134 E. Poplar St. was reported to the police.

-4:44 p.m.: warrant. Michael M. Huckleby, 31, 551 Culvert St., was arrested on a Miami County warrant.

-3:37 p.m.: criminal damaging. A Republic recycle can, valued at $30, and the yard at at 208 E. Dallas St. were reported damaged.

-3:17 p.m.: telecommunications fraud. A past fraud, resulting in the theft of $150, was reported to the police.

Crashes

Shelbie Johns, 21, 107 Hill Ave., was cited with operating a vehicle without reasonable control after a one-vehicle crash on Sunday at 4:23 p.m.

Johns was traveling southbound on Westwood Drive when she attempted to turn westbound onto Timberidge Drive, but lost control of the vehicle on the snow-covered road and struck a fire hydrant on the south side of Timberidge Drive.

• No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on private property on Saturday at 1:55 p.m.

Paul L. Tidd, 65, of Anna, was backing from a parking spot facing the west in the Walmart parking lot on Michigan Street when he struck the front of another parked vehicle in the lot that is owned by Emilie M. Oaks, 417 Fourth Ave. Tidd then left the area.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-12:58 a.m. to 2:42 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to nine calls.

TUESDAY

-10:53 p.m.: carbon monoxide. Firefighters conducted a carbon monoxide investigation. Nothing was found.

-12:19 to 9:51 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

