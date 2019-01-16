Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-11:06 a.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies were dispatched to 10811 Sidney Freyburg Road in Franklin Township on a report of telephone harassment.

-6:33 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to the 1000 block of state Route 48 in Loramie Township on the report a truck crashed and rolled.

-5:41 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to the 1100 block of state Route 66 in McLean Township on the report a pickup truck rolled over.

TUESDAY

-7:48 p.m.: assault. Deputies responded to an alleged assault.

MONDAY

-2:03 p.m.: making false alarms. Nigel Anthony Allen, 31, 552 Franklin Ave., Sidney, was arrested for making false alarms after deputies responded to a report someone was allegedly threatening his life, possibly with a gun.

When deputies arrived to the 3300 block of Chief Tarkee Court, Allen was observed walking in the back yards in the area. A witness told deputies she was there at the home with Allen the entire time and that no one else was at the house.

Allen was advised to sit in the rear of the Sheriff’s cruiser while deputies cleared around the residence. However, initially Allen did not want to sit in the vehicle or hand over his bag on his back. Allen was informed the deputies were looking for knives or other weapons. Allen kept reaching inside his pockets, despite being instructed not to do so. Allen told deputies he had a knife in his pocket. He was told deputies would remove the knife, but he continued to reach into his pockets.

According to the Sheriff’s report, Allen is a known methamphetamine user, and that was believed to have been the issue Monday.

Due to Allen’s non compliance and his altered mental status, he was handcuffed, finished being patted down and transported to the Shelby County jail for making false alarms.

Crashes

No one was cited after a single-vehicle crash on Sunday at 5:26 p.m.

Talin M. Palmisano, 17, of Sidney, was traveling northbound on Johnston Slagle Road when he lost control of his vehicle on the icy road and went off the left side, then struck a power pole and broke it off. Palmisano’s vehicle came to a stop a short distance away from the pole.

• No one was cited after a single-vehicle crash on Saturday at 2:58 p.m.

Cheyenne Alizabeth Jackson, 18, 429 Riverside Drive, Sidney, was traveling northbound on North Kuther Road when her vehicle went off the road to the right and was unable to drive the vehicle back onto the roadway. She drove the vehicle over a culvert and came to a final stop.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-8:27 a.m.: medical. New Bremen Rescue responded to the 5500 block of Wierwille Road in Van Buren Township.

-3:47 a.m.: crash with injuries. Deputies were dispatched to the 4000 block of state Route 29 in Green Township on the report of a two-vehicle crash.

-12:54 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the 200 block of North Main Street in Dinsmore Township.

TUESDAY

-10:02 p.m.: crash with injuries. Maplewood Fire responded to Logan County on the report a vehicle crashed into a tree.

-8:51 p.m.: crash with injuries. Perry Port Salem Rescue, Port Jefferson Fire and Deputies were dispatched to the 11000 block of Pasco Montra Road in Salem Township on the report of a one-vehicle crash.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

