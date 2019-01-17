Police log

THURSDAY

-12:58 a.m.: domestic violence. Roy E. Elder, 42, 119 1/2 E. Dallas St., was arrested for domestic violence.

WEDNESDAY

-7:34 p.m.: contempt. Toby Gilbert, 46, 215 N. Pomeroy Ave., was arrested on an active warrant.

–6:57 p.m.: assault. A male juvenile was arrested after an alleged assault was reported to the police.

-4:26 p.m.: theft. The theft of red 1997 Ford truck was reported stolen at 1600 Michigan St.

-4:02 p.m.: lost property. A man’s brown leather wallet, containing a debit card and an Ohio driver’s licence, was reported lost near Grove Street at Sixth Avenue.

-12:27 p.m.: contempt. Robert W. Carroll, 48, 1546 Spruce Ave., was arrested on a contempt warrant.

-12:09 p.m.: found property. A man’s wallet, containing personal paperwork belonging to an individual from Kentucky was reported found and turned into the police department.

-11:25 a.m.: theft. A warrant was issued after Kroger on Michigan Street reported the theft of a pack of cigarettes, valued at $6.

TUESDAY

-11:36 p.m.: robbery. Anita L. Jelks, 49, 1350 Sixth Ave., was arrested for robbery after police investigated a report a victim was allegedly injured during the theft of $350.

-9:44 p.m.: theft. Two male juveniles were arrested after a report of the theft of $260 was alleged stolen from a safe.

-6:02 p.m.: theft. Wreckers Towing & Transport on South Stolle Avenue reported a theft of a tow service, in the amount of $185, after the someone took a towed vehicle without paying the bill.

Crashes

Christi L. Thomas, 64, 439 Apollo St., was cited with right of way at through highway after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 6:23 p.m.

Thomas was stopped southbound on Broadway Avenue at the stop sign at East Russell Road when she traveled into the intersection and struck the right side of the westbound vehicle on East Russell Road.

The other vehicle was driven by Christina Heath, 37, 19600 DeWeese Road.

• Anne Emily Bennett, 18, 18976 State Route 47, was cited for operating without reasonable control after a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 9:05 p.m.

Bennett was traveling eastbound on state Route 47 near South Wilkinson Drive when she lost control of her vehicle and struck a DP&L pole.

• Gregory Cruse, 39, 717 E. Parkwood Ave., was cited for speeding after a three-vehicle crash on Monday at 10:33 a.m.

Cruse was traveling eastbound on Russell Road when he rear-ended the stopped vehicle in front of him that was driven by Breann Smith, 28, 1411 Carroll St., which was the pushed into the stopped vehicle in front of her that was driven by Tracey Landrum, 31, 120 Twinbrook Place.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-12:37 to 7:41 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

WEDNESDAY

-6:55 to 9:19 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

-5:22 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

