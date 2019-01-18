Police log

FRIDAY

-1:20 a.m.: warrant. Rachel Conlin, 29, 122 Brooklyn Ave., was arrested on an active Logan County warrant.

THURSDAY

-8:15 p.m.: theft. David Allen Crowe, 50, of Minster, was arrested for theft without consent after Walmart on Michigan Street reported the theft of $114.37 worth of merchandise.

-7:50 p.m.: theft. Jodi K. Topp, 52, 409 New St., was arrested for theft without consent after Walmart on Michigan Street reported the theft of $38.44 worth of merchandise.

-6:41 p.m.: theft. Police are investigating a report of the theft of WiFi Internet at 816 Broadway Ave.

-3:14 to 3:20 p.m.: assault. Police are investigating two alleged assaults.

WEDNESDAY

-11:03 p.m.: possession of drugs. Police are investigating a drug offense of which two pipes containing residue were seized by police from a 2003 Chevrolet at West Court Street and South West Avenue.

-11:31 a.m.: theft without consent. An unknown amount of money was reported stolen from a business at Arby’s on Michigan Street.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-9:33 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to a medical call.

THURSDAY

-11:31 p.m.: transformer issue. Firefighters responded to the report of a problem with a transformer; nothing was found.

-9:39 a.m. to 10:40 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

