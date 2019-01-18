Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-1:58 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the 4000 block of in Cynthian Township on the report of a two-vehicle crash.

THURSDAY

-10:41 p.m.: burglary in progress. Deputies were dispatched to 3306 Chief Tarkee Court in Washington Township on the report flashlights were possibly seen in an empty house.

-9:02 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies responded to 18502 State Route 706 in Perry Township on the report of a possible identity theft.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-2:43 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Police responded to the 300 block of East State Street in Dinsmore Township.

-9 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Rosewood Fire responded to the 1500 block of Tawawa Maplewood Road in Green Township.

-9 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 200 block of Cole Street in Jackson Township.

-6:41 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Van Buren Township Fire responded to the 186200 block of May Road in Van Buren Township.

THURSDAY

-6:53 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Port Jefferson Fire responded to the 5500 block of state Route 29 in Perry Township.

-3:46 p.m.: odor. Fort Loramie Rescue and Van Buren Township Fire responded to state Route 29 at Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Turtle Creek Township on the report of the smell of gas in the area.

-3:18 p.m.: crash with injuries. Fort Loramie Rescue, Fire and Police and Deputies responded to a crash with injuries on Eilerman Road at state Route 705.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.