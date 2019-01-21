Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-10:54 a.m.: trespassing. Deputies and Anna Police were dispatched to 14025 Sidney Freyburg Road in Dinsmore Township on the report of two male trespassers.

-10:37 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to West Main Street at Pasco Montra Road in Salem Township on the report of a crash.

-9:50 a.m.: trespassing. Deputies were dispatched to 6200 State Route 29 on the report of a past trespassing.

-5:38 to 10:21 a.m.: vehicle in a ditch. Deputies responded to four reports of vehicles in a ditch.

SUNDAY

-3:30 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a report of a possible CPO violation at 212 Leo St. in Jackson Township.

-1:53 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint shots were heard in the 1000 block of Riverside Drive.

-1:02 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to the 11000 block of Pasco Montra Road in Salem Township on the report a vehicle was far down in a ditch.

-12:14 a.m. to 7:47 p.m.: vehicle in a ditch. Deputies responded to 15 reports of vehicles in a ditch.

SATURDAY

-8:11 to 10:04 p.m.: tree down. Deputies responded to two reports trees were down.

-5:30 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to Sidney Freyburg Road at state Route 274 in Dinsmore Township on the report a snowplow went through a stop sign and hit another vehicle.

-3:28 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to Schmitmeyer Baker Road at state Route 274 in Van Buren Township on the report a vehicle slid off the road.

-2:25 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to the 14000 block of state Route 65 in Jackson Township on the report of a two-vehicle crash.

-1:55 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to 5570 Patterson Halpin Road in Turtle Creek on the report of a stolen front license plate.

-12:32 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a scam complaint at 14499 Miami Shelby Road in Orange Township.

-10:30 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to East Robinwood Street at Wapakoneta Avenue in Clinton Township on the report a vehicle crashed into a street sign.

-8:21 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a report hunters were shooting guns very close to the residence of 13176 Luthman Road in Van Buren Township.

-8:14 a.m. to 11:39 p.m.: vehicle in a ditch. Deputies responded to 10 reports of vehicles in a ditch.

-2:38 a.m.: assist other unit. Deputies responded to assist another unit in the 17200 block of Sharp Road in Salem Township.

FRIDAY

-11:54 p.m.: suspicious car. Deputies were dispatched to 303 Onyx Drive on the report an occupied, suspicious, black four-door sedan has been outside for about 15 minutes.

-10:40 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint that a van was parked in the caller’s driveway at 215 Elizabeth Street in Loramie Township.

-9:49 p.m.: fight. Deputies responded to a fight in the K pod at the Shelby County Jail on Gearhart Road.

-3:42 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint a mailbox was struck by a snowplow at 2730 Fort Recovery Road in Cynthian Township.

-3:27 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to Knoop Johnston Road at state Route 29 in Perry Township on the report of a two-vehicle crash.

Village log

SUNDAY

-5:11 p.m.: property damage crash. Botkins Police responded to 400 block of East South Street in Dinsmore Township on the report of a two-vehicle crash.

-10:37 a.m.: property damage crash. Jackson Center Police responded to 1000 block of South Main Street in Jackson Township on the report of a crash.

-12:12 a.m.: vehicle in a ditch. Jackson Center Police responded to Shroyer Road at state Route 119 in Jackson Township on the report of a vehicles in a ditch.

SATURDAY

-9:04 p.m.: suspicious car. Anna P0lice was dispatched to the Family Dollar on East Main Street in Anna on the report a suspicious silver truck was sitting in the parking lot.

-7:12 p.m.: suspicious car. Anna P0lice was dispatched to Wendy’s on Commerce Drive in Anna on the report a driver in a silver Silverado was slumped over in the vehicle.

-5:47 p.m.: vehicle in a ditch. Jackson Center Police responded to Morris Rose Road at Wildermuth Road in Jackson Township on the report a snowplow was in a ditch.

FRIDAY

-10:29 p.m.: investigate complaint. Fort Loramie P0lice investigated a complaint about drugs at an apartment in the unit block of West Park Street in McLean Township.

Jan. 16

-4:16 a.m.: driving under the influence. Anthony S. Partington, 40, of Huntsville, was cited with failure to control and was arrested for OVI after deputies responded to a report an individual whose vehicle was in a ditch was probably intoxicated.

Crashes

No one was cited following a one-vehicle crash on Wednesday, Jan. 16, at 6:33 a.m.

Ian Nathanial Fries, 21, of Covington, was traveling northbound on state Route 48 when he went off the right side of the roadway, lost control on the icy road and struck a ditch and then rolled onto its top.

• No one was cited following a one-vehicle crash on Wednesday, Jan. 16, at 5:41 a.m.

Logan J. Schwartz, 23, 161 Grandview Drive, Fort Loramie, was traveling northbound on state Route 66 when his vehicle hit a patch of ice on the roadway, spun, slid off the east side of the road and went down the embankment. The vehicle then rolled onto the driver’s side and came to a stop in a field.

• Dustin Wayne Moore, 25, of New Carlisle, was cited with failure to control after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday, Jan. 16, at 3:47 a.m.

Moore was traveling northbound on state Route 29 when he attempted to pass the vehicle in front of him, driven by Steven D. Circle, 65, of St. Paris, and began to fishtail and lost control of his vehicle and struck the left, rear, driver’s side of Circle’s vehicle.

Circle continued north and came to a stop on the road.

Moore lost control of the vehicle again, spun and struck an address sign and came to a stop about 10 feet off of the roadway in a yard facing the east.

Moore was transported by Perry Port Salem Rescue to Wilson Health.

• William Brian Bowers, 20, 19072 Pasco Montra Road, Botkins, was cited with failure to control after a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday, Jan. 15, at 8:51 p.m.

Bowers was traveling southbound in the 11000 block of Pasco Montra Road at 50 mph when he began to fishtail due to the icy road conditions. His vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and went into a creek, then hit an embankment on the south side of the creek and came to a stop in the creek bed.

Bowers was transported by Perry Port Salem Rescue to Wilson Health.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

1:36 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 12500 block of Meranda Road in Franklin Township.

SUNDAY

-1:03 p.m. medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Port Jefferson Fire responded to the 10300 block of Pasco Montra Road in Salem Township.

-11:20 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 500 block of Greenback Road in McLean Township.

-9:26 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 4800 block of Fort Loramie Swanders Road in McLean Township.

-3:46 a.m.: fire. Maplewood Fire Department responded to Logan County to conduct a carbon monoxide investigation.

SATURDAY

-7:46 p.m.: fire. Van Buren Township Fire Department conducted a fire investigation in the village of Kettlersville.

-6:10 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 19200 block of Botkins Road in Jackson Township.

-4:09 p.m. medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue, Port Jefferson Fire and Deputies responded to the 18900 block of Deam Road in Green Township.

-3:40 p.m. medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to mile-marker 92 on Interstate 75 north in Clinton Township.

-3:26 p.m.: fire. Botkins and Jackson Center Fire Departments responded to the report of a chimney fire at state Route 274 in Dinsmore Township.

-3:11 p.m.: crash with injuries. Anna Rescue, Jackson Center Police and Deputies responded to the report of a one-vehicle rollover crash in the 18000 block of state Route 274 in Jackson Township.

-2:53 p.m.: crash with injuries. Anna Rescue and Sidney Fire responded to the report of a one-vehicle rollover crash at mile-marker 95 on I-75 in Franklin Township.

-7:19 a.m.: crash with injuries. Anna Rescue, Botkins Fire and Deputies responded to the report of a vehicle was on its top in a field in the 15000 block of state Route 274 in Dinsmore Township.

-5:30 a.m. medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Port Jefferson Fire responded to the 5500 block of state Route 29 in Perry Township.

-3:44 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Fire responded to the 500 block of East Main Street.

FRIDAY

-8:24 p.m.: fire. Russia, Versailles and Houston Fire Departments and Houston Rescue responded to a structure fire at 1344 Miller Road in Loramie Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

