Police log

TUESDAY

-3:49 a.m.: theft. Police investigated a report of a theft by way of forced entry of a safe and cash in the amount of $2,047 at 1546 Michigan Street.

MONDAY

-11:2o p.m.: assault. Curtis Nichols, 25, of Troy, was arrested for assault.

-9:05 p.m.: unruly juvenile. A juvenile was arrested for being unruly after reported missing.

-6:05 p.m.: possession of drugs. Police are investigating an incident in which someone was found to be in possession of drugs and criminal tools.

-4:04 p.m.: endangering children. Police are investigating an endangering children report.

-4:11 p.m.: domestic violence. Treasure A. Hughes, 30, 1135 Hilltop Ave., Apt. 4, was arrested for domestic violence.

SUNDAY

-9:35 p.m.: drug abuse. Gregory Carey, 48, of Floral City, Florida, was arrested for drug abuse, driving under the influence and OVI refusal breath with prior OVI.

-7:50 p.m.: warrant. Dennis Ortiz, 57, of Minster, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

-5:13 p.m.: menacing. Police are investigating a menacing report.

SATURDAY

-5:35 p.m.: lost property. An iPhone 6S, valued at $120, was reported lost.

-11:37 a.m.: warrant. Ariel Dawn Davis, 27, 2641 Terry Hawk Drive, was arrested on two outstanding warrants, out of Miami and Shelby Counties.

FRIDAY

-8:05 p.m.: theft. Tevyn Nevada Lee Wilkins, 22, 1915 Shawnee Drive, was arrested for theft.

-7:40 p.m.: theft. Laura Taborn, 47, 403 Franklin Ave., was arrested theft after Walmart on Michigan Street reported the theft of merchandise in the amount of $88.93. The merchandise was recovered.

-8:54 a.m.: warrant. James A. King Sr., war arrested on a warrant.

-8:53 a.m.: warrant. Dan C. Strunk, 34, of Piqua, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

-8:32 a.m.: theft. Police are investigating a report of an unauthorized use of a red 2013 Cadillac, valued at $30,000, which was not returned, and the theft of numerous firearms, for a total value of $2,400, and a Rolex watch, valued at $10,000.

THURSDAY

-2:01 p.m.: theft. Monica M. Thumma, 39, 317 Shelby St., was arrested for theft after Walmart on Michigan Street reported the theft of merchandise in the amount of $37.05. The merchandise was recovered.

Jan. 16

-5:36 p.m.: domestic violence. Ashley Stambaugh, 27, 760 Countryside Lane, Apt. 11, was arrested for domestic violence.

Jan. 15

-5:25 p.m.: theft. Several unauthorized purchases using a bank card in the amount of $1,1882.41, was reported to the police.

Jan. 10

-11:05 p.m.: drug abuse. Police are investigating a drug offense, in which a bag of suspected marijuana was seized by police.

Crashes

Paul Burkhart, 22, 838 Port Jefferson Road, was cited with improper starting and backing after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday at 2:03 p.m.

Burkhart attempted to merge into traffic when pulling from a parking spot in the 800 block of Port Jefferson Road and struck the passenger’s side door of an eastbound vehicle on Port Jefferson Road that was driven by Zachary Travis, 30, 229 Gemini St.

• Jessica Elizabeth Mason, 38, of Hersey, Michigan, was cited with right of way when turning left after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday at 10:11 a.m.

Mason was turning left from the Holiday Inn’s driveway onto Folkerth Avenue when she struck the southbound vehicle on Folkerth Avenue that was driven by Bradley Parson, 48, 632 Folkerth Ave.

• Elizabeth A. Martinez, 64, 1276 Turner Drive, was cited for improper starting and backing after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 12:06 p.m.

Martinez attempted to back from a parking spot in the 100 block of South Ohio Avenue when she struck a stopped southbound vehicle on on South Ohio Avenue that was driven by Harrison Allen Fisher, 17, of Sidney.

•Ethan Teryn Derryberry, 17, of Sidney, was cited for operating a vehicle without reasonable control after a one-vehicle crash on Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

Derryberry was traveling southbound on Wapakoneta Avenue and when attempting to turn left onto Robinwood Street his vehicle slid on the icy roadway and struck a street sign, causing damage to the sign and vehicle.

• Sylvia Corbin, 58, 14363 Woodlawn Drive, was cited for speeding after a three-vehicle crash on Friday at 4:06 p.m.

Corbin was traveling eastbound on Fair Road when she rear-ended the stopped vehicle in front of her that was driven by Carol Voorehees-Elliott, 60, 1429 Foxdale Place, at the red light on Fair Road at the Interstate 75 on-ramp. The collision then caused Voorehees-Elliott’s vehicle to hit the vehicle in front of her that was driven by Dianna Jutte, 54, 1682 Cumberland Ave.

• Lee S. McPherson, 17, of Piqua, was cited with obeying traffic control devises after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday, Jan. 16, at 3:49 p.m.

McPherson was traveling eastbound on Court Street when he failed to stop for the red light at South Walnut Avenue and hit the rear bumper of the northbound vehicle on South Walnut Avenue that was driven by Diane Doak, 67, 18424 Herring Road.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-10:46 t0 11:45 a.m.: crash. Firefighters responded to three automobile crashes.

-6:18 a.m.: carbon monoxide. Firefighters conducted a CO investigation.

-3:01 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a vehicle fire.

-2:20 to 9:41 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to six calls.

MONDAY

-9:57 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm that went off due to a system malfunction.

-11:35 a.m.: vehicle fire. Firefighters responded to a vehicle fire.

-8:10 a.m. to 7:09 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

