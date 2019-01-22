Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-2:57 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies responded to assist another unit in the 1000 block of Riverbend Boulevard in Clinton Township.

-12:13 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a reported incident between a car and a semitrailer on state Route 119 at state Route 29 in Van Buren Township.

-4:37 to 6:37 a.m.: vehicle in a ditch. Deputies responded to three reports of vehicles in a ditch.

-4:05 a.m.: assist other unit. Deputies responded to assist Sidney Police at the Sidney Plaza on Michigan Street with an alarm drop.

MONDAY

-6:57 p.m.: vehicle in a ditch. Fort Loramie Police responded to a report of vehicle in a ditch.

-7:47 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies were dispatched to 5530 Patterson Halpin Road in Turtle Creek Township on the report of past trespassing.

-5:03 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to 4200 Stoker Road in Loramie Township on the report of the theft of a cellphone and speaker.

Village log

MONDAY

-11:38 p.m.: vehicle in a ditch. Deputies responded to a report a vehicle was in a ditch.

-8:52 p.m.: investigate complaint. Jackson Center Police investigated a report a woman in a trailer park on Clay Street in Jackson Township was screaming for help.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-10:56 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 5600 block of Patterson Halpin Road in Turtle Creek Township.

-10:42 a.m.: crash with injuries. Perry Port Salem Rescue, Port Jefferson and Sidney Fire Departments and Deputies responded to the 16000 block of Mason Road in Salem Township.

MONDAY

-8:40 p.m.: odor. Fort Loramie Fire Department and Police responded to 11547 Eilerman Road in McLean Township on the report of the smell of propane in the residence.

-10:56 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and Deputies responded to the 400 block of Woodward Way in Orange Township.

-4:25 p.m.: crash with injuries. Botkins Fire Department responded to Auglaize County on the report of a one-vehicle rollover crash.

-3:50 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Police responded to the unit block of Sawmill Road in McLean Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.