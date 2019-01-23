Police log

TUESDAY

-8:06 p.m.: found property. A Walmart gift card, Walmart Visa card and a Macy’s card were found and turned into the police department.

-5:34 p.m.: assault. A warrant was issued after police investigated an alleged assault.

-4:50 p.m.: passing bad checks. Bad checks were reportedly given at Dairy Mart on Michigan Street.

Crashes

Fredrick J. Nuss, 72, 712 E. Parkwood St., was cited for operating a vehicle without control after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 10:06 a.m.

Nuss was operating a Shelby Public Transit vehicle northbound on Fourth Avenue and when approaching a red light at Russell Road he slid through the red light on the icy roadway and struck the end of a semitrailer as it passed by. The driver of the semitrailer did not stop and left the area.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-6:57 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to a call.

TUESDAY

-9:36 p.m.: vehicle fire. Firefighters responded to a car fire on Foraker Avenue.

-5:54 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a false fire alarm.

-3 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to 423 Robinwood Ave. for a cooking fire. The fire was out upon arrival.

-1:46 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-1:26 to 8:13 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

