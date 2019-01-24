Police log

WEDNESDAY

-7:02 p.m.: theft. A juvenile was arrested for theft after $33 was reported stolen at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA on Parkwood Street.

-3:45 p.m.: theft. A past theft of a Elgin gold watch, valued at $85, a ratchet set, valued at $16, and a buck knife, valued at $20, was reported stolen from 635 Linden Ave.

-11 a.m.: unauthorized use of motor vehicle. Jennifer B. Hallam, 28, at large, was arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

TUESDAY

-2:18 p.m.: theft. An Apple iPad, valued at $700, was reported stolen from 701 N. Main Ave.

Crashes

Loretta L. Freistuhler, 62, of Port Jefferson, was cited with operating a vehicle at a stop or yield sign after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 1:48 p.m.

Freistuhler was attempting a left hand turn from Lester Avenue to go southbound on Michigan Street when she was struck by the westbound vehicle on Michigan Street that was driven by Crystal Delores Shockey, 36, of Shawnee.

Freistuhler was transported by Sidney Fire to Wilson Health.

• Charles Kuch Jr., 21, of Bellefontaine, was cited with obeying traffic control devises after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 11:43 a.m.

Kuch was traveling southbound on North Vandemark Road and when he approached the intersection at the private business’s drives he failed to stop for the red light and struck the driver’s side door of the vehicle driven by Brandi Lee Ledford, 25, 10908 Schnek Road, which was making a left turn from a private drive on North Vandemark Road.

Ledford was transported by Sidney Fire to Wilson Health.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-1:36 to 6:30 p.m.: false fire alarm. Crews responded to two false fire alarms caused by system malfunctions.

-8:09 a.m. to 7:04 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

