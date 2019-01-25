Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-2:45 p.m.: suspicious car. Deputies were dispatched to 13237 Luthman Road on the report a vehicle was sitting in front of the caller’s truck.

-10:03 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a scam complaint at 21536 Tawawa Road in Green Township.

THURSDAY

-6:18 p.m.: vehicle in a ditch. Deputies responded to the 13000 block of Wells Road on the report a semitrailer was in a ditch.

Village log

FRIDAY

-8:40 a.m.: threats or harassment. Jackson Center Police responded to 116 Redbud Circle in Jackson Township on the report of harassment.

-6:33 a.m.: burglary in progress. Jackson Center Police and Deputies were dispatched to 107 Jackson Street in Jackson Township on the report someone was shinning a flashlight in the windows attempting to get in the doors.

THURSDAY

-11:39 p.m.: stolen vehicle. Jackson Center Police responded to 108 Redbud Circle in Jackson Township on the report of a stolen blue Ford F150.

-5:56 p.m.: assault. Fort Loramie Police investigated an alleged assault.

-5:54 p.m.: property damage crash. Anna Police responded to a crash at Family Dollar on East Main Street in Anna.

-4:09 p.m.: property damage crash. Jackson Center Police responded to North Main Street at East Pike Street in Jackson Township on the report of a crash.

Crashes

No one was cited after a one-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 5:42 a.m.

Matthew B. Sheets, 26, of DeGraff, was traveling westbound on Meranda Road when his vehicle hit an ice patch and he lost control, then spun off the roadway and struck a guide wire that was attached to a pole.

There was no damage to the guide wire.

• No one was cited following a single-vehicle crash on Monday at 10:37 a.m.

Gary D. Vantilburg, 63, of Wapakoneta, was operating a semitrailer eastbound on West Main Street in Port Jefferson and when approaching the red light at Pasco Montra Road he began to brake and the truck’s box trailer slid sideways to the right. This caused the trailer’s safety bumper to catch the left, rear corner of an unoccupied, parked vehicle in front of 324 W. Main St., causing damage and dragging the car sideways.

There was no visible damage to the semitrailer.

The other vehicle is owned by Annette M. Gibson, 202 Young Street, Anna.

• No one was cited following a single-vehicle crash on Saturday, Jan. 19, at 3:11 p.m.

McKenzie Jo Depinet, 18, 212 Davis St., Jackson Center, was traveling westbound on state Route 274 when she lost control of her vehicle and went off the roadway to the right, then rolled once in the ditch, but ended on all four wheels.

Depinet’s white 2011 Ford Focus sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene by Brian’s Towing.

Depinet was transported by Anna Rescue to Wilson Health.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-3:46 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Police responded to Greenback Road at South Main Street in McLean Township.

-3:23 p.m. medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 18000 block of Herring Road in Salem Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

