Police log

SUNDAY

-4:38 p.m.: assault. Brandon L. Miller, 18, 2315 Collins Drive, Apt. I, was arrested for assault.

-4:22 p.m.: theft. Sheila A. Magoto 49, address not listed, was arrested for theft after Walmart on Michigan Street reported the theft of 11 pieces of merchandise in the amount of $29.37.

-9:58 a.m.: menacing by stalking. Police are investigating a menacing by stalking report.

-7:19 a.m.: contempt. Adam Torma, 26, of New Carlisle, Indiana, was arrested on a warrant.

-4:24 a.m.: criminal damaging. A door frame at 719 Linden Ave. was reported damaged. The cost of the damage is set at $200.

SATURDAY

-5:59 p.m.: theft. Bonita Sluss, 46, of Russia, was arrested for theft without consent after Walmart on Michigan Street reported the theft of 22 items valued at $95.

FRIDAY

-11:57 p.m.: warrant. Darion R. Cotterman, 19, 1001 Fourth Ave., Lot 12, was arrested on an outstanding Miami County warrant, resisting arrest and offenses involving underage persons.

-9:17 p.m.: theft. Philp R. Coldiron, 45, of Middletown, was arrested for theft by deception after $2,320 was reported stolen at Love’s Travel Stop on Fair Road.

-8:02 p.m.: theft. Walmart on Michigan Street reported the theft of merchandise valued at $25.

-5:44 p.m.: theft. Thirty doses of Xanax prescription medication and $40 was reported stolen without consent at Enterprise Rent A Car on Enterprise Avenue.

WEDNESDAY

-8:35 p.m.: burglary. A burglary was reported at 979 Buckeye Ave. in which body wash, a charm heart necklace, valued at $20, a signed picture of Queens Elizabeth, valued at $100, and a picture of a brother, valued at $15, were reportedly stolen. A police investigation is underway.

Crashes

Morgan Joe Schmidt, 20, 133 Franklin Ave., was arrested for driving under the influence after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday at 1:44 a.m.

Schmidt was backing to the south in the parking lot of 533 Vandemark Road when he struck an unoccupied, parked vehicle that was facing the west. He then left the scene.

The parked vehicle is owned by Matthew E. Hines, 135 W. Robinwood St.

• No one was cited following a two vehicle-crash on Friday, Jan. 18, at 10:02 a.m.

Robert J. Greve, of Maplewood, was operating a city of Sidney vehicle westbound on Jefferson Street while plowing snow in the roadway when he struck a water valve box cover causing it to hit and damage the left driver’s side door of a parked car in front of 220 Jefferson Street. Greve did not know the water valve cover struck the hit the parked car until later.

The parked vehicle is owned by Robin H. Applegate, 220 Jefferson St.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-12:51 a.m. to 2:50 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

SUNDAY

-11:11 a.m. to 11:33 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

SATURDAY

-12:52 a.m. to 12:28 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to nine calls.

FRIDAY

-7:10 p.m,. vehicle fire. Crews responded to 201 Monroe Ave. for a car fire.

-5 to 10:29 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

-3:16 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to an activated smoke detector.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.