Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

9:47 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to Frazier Guy Road at state Route 29, in Perry Township, on the report of a property damage crash.

9:39 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to Cecil Road at Mason Road on the report of a property damage crash.

8:50 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies were dispatched to Houston High School, at 5300 Houston Road, in Loramie Township, to investigate a complaint.

2:55 a.m.: loud music/party. Deputies responded to 433 Tow Path Trail, in Washington Township, on the report of loud music.

SUNDAY

6:46 p.m.: larceny. Deputies responded to 10080 Pasco-Montra Road, in Salem Township, to investigate a report of larceny.

SATURDAY

-7:16 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies were dispatched to 3533 Vera St. in Cythian Township on the report of threats over Facebook.

-2:13 a.m.: assist other unit. Deputies responded to assist OSP with a stop at Russell Road at state Route 29 in Clinton Township.

FRIDAY

-8:21 p.m.: suspicious car. Deputies were dispatched to the 8000 block of Lochard Road in Salem Township on the report a suspicious SUV was parked on the road without its lights on.

-4:39 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies responded to assist Sidney Police near 428 N. Main Ave. in Clinton Township.

-3:16 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to the 12000 block of Meranda Road in Franklin Township on the report of a two-vehicle crash.

Village log

MONDAY

11:05 a.m.: investigate complaint. Botkins Police Chief investigated a complaint at 13910 Sidney-Freyburg Road, in Dinsmore Township.

12:35 a.m.: suspicious car. Fort Loramie Police responded to Casey’s General Store, 12 S. Main St., in McLean Township, on the report of a suspicious car.

SATURDAY

-3:16 p.m.: property damage crash. Jackson Center Police was dispatched to North Main Street at East Pike Street in Jackson Township on the report of a two-vehicle crash.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

1:55 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue was dispatched to the 4000-block of Tawawa-Maplewood Drive, in Green Township.

12:33 a.m.: medical. Van Buren Township Fire Department and New Bremen Rescue responded to the 16000-block of state Route 29, in Van Buren Township.

12:21 a.m.: medical. Russia Fire Department, Versailles Life Squad, and deputies responded to the 100-block of First Street, in Loramie Township.

SUNDAY

9:48 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Fort Loramie Police responded to the 300-block of Sioux Street, in McLean Township.

6:20 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 5000-block of Houston Road, in Loramie Township.

4:46 p.m.: property damage crash. Russia Fire Department, Houston Rescue, and deputies responded to the 200-block of Russia-Versailles Road, in Loramie Township.

SATURDAY

-4:30 p.m.: fire. Van Buren Township and New Knoxville Fire Departments responded to 977 Boktins Road in Van Buren Township on the report an electric box exploded and was smoking on the outside of the house.

-3:09 p.m. medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 200 block of West Main Street in Salem Township.

-1:47 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 12600 block of Sharp Road in Franklin Township.

-7:51 a.m. carbon monoxide. Port Jefferson Fire responded to 18880 State Route 47 in Salem Township to conduct an CO2 investigation.

SUNDAY

-2:17 p.m. medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 400 block of West Main Street in Salem Township.

-8:04 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 300 block of North Linden Street.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap and Aimee Hancock.

