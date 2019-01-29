Sheriff’s log
MONDAY
-11 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies responded to assist Sidney Police at Franklin Avenue at West South Street in Clinton Township.
-3:24 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a scam complaint at 8111 State Route 119 in Van Buren Township.
Village log
TUESDAY
-8:45 a.m.: property damage crash. Jackson Center Police responded 307 W. Pike Street in Jackson Township on the report of a crash.
MONDAY
-11:08 p.m.: threats or harassment. Jackson Center Police responded 204 Jackson Street in Jackson Township on the report of threats and harassment.
-7:49 p.m.: trespassing. Anna Police was dispatched to 107 N. Linden St. on the report of a trespassing.
Fire, rescue
TUESDAY
-12:03 p.m.: medical. Van Buren Township Fire Department, Anna Rescue and Minster Life Squad responded to the 9000 block of state Route 119 in Van Buren Township.
-11:19 a.m. medical. Port Jefferson Fire and Deputies responded to the 400 block Knoop Johnston Road in Perry Township on the report a tree fell into wires and caught fire.
-11:16 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 700 block of Winding Ridge Lane in Franklin Township.
MONDAY
-8:33 p.m.: fire. Lockington and Port Jefferson Fire Departments were dispatched to Miami County on the report of an attic fire.
-5:44 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 3100 block of Millcreek Road in Washington Township.
-4:25 p.m.: lines down. Lockington Fire and Deputies responded to the 11000 block of Fair Road on the report lines were down across the road.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.