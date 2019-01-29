Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-11 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies responded to assist Sidney Police at Franklin Avenue at West South Street in Clinton Township.

-3:24 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a scam complaint at 8111 State Route 119 in Van Buren Township.

Village log

TUESDAY

-8:45 a.m.: property damage crash. Jackson Center Police responded 307 W. Pike Street in Jackson Township on the report of a crash.

MONDAY

-11:08 p.m.: threats or harassment. Jackson Center Police responded 204 Jackson Street in Jackson Township on the report of threats and harassment.

-7:49 p.m.: trespassing. Anna Police was dispatched to 107 N. Linden St. on the report of a trespassing.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-12:03 p.m.: medical. Van Buren Township Fire Department, Anna Rescue and Minster Life Squad responded to the 9000 block of state Route 119 in Van Buren Township.

-11:19 a.m. medical. Port Jefferson Fire and Deputies responded to the 400 block Knoop Johnston Road in Perry Township on the report a tree fell into wires and caught fire.

-11:16 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 700 block of Winding Ridge Lane in Franklin Township.

MONDAY

-8:33 p.m.: fire. Lockington and Port Jefferson Fire Departments were dispatched to Miami County on the report of an attic fire.

-5:44 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 3100 block of Millcreek Road in Washington Township.

-4:25 p.m.: lines down. Lockington Fire and Deputies responded to the 11000 block of Fair Road on the report lines were down across the road.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.