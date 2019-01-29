Police log

MONDAY

-11:28 p.m.: domestic violence. Carl Anthony Burt, 36, 632 Linden Ave., was arrested for domestic violence, resisting arrest, and obstructing official business.

-4:25 p.m.: theft. The theft of a box of 9mm Winchester ammunition was reported stolen from a white 2012 Chevrolet in the Sidney area.

-10 a.m.: probation violation. Danielle M. Lyons, 28, of Fort Loramie, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

-9:34 a.m.: theft. The theft of four cans of Red Bull energy drink and two pack of Advil pain medication were reported stolen at Marathon gas station on East North Street.

-2:16 a.m.: possession of drugs. Police are investigating an incident in which someone was found to be in possession of drugs and criminal tools

Crashes

Stephen C. Kerns, 70, 310 Belmont St., was cited with right of way when turning left after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 1:49 p.m.

Kerns was turning left from Gleason Avenue attempting to go northbound on North Vandemark Road when he struck the southbound vehicle on North Vandemark Road that was driven by Sabrina C. Bradshaw, 49, of Anna.

• Taylor Morgan Smith, 23, 657 Ridgeway Drive, was cited for operating a vehicle without reasonable control after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 4:27 p.m.

Smith was traveling eastbound on Hoewisher Road and when attempting to turn left onto Foxcross Drive her vehicle slid on the icy roadway and struck an unoccupied, parked vehicle facing the north on Foxcross Drive that is owned by Jack W. Kacin, 480 Foxcross Drive.

• Lance R. Wilson, 38, of Dayton, was cited for operating a vehicle without reasonable control after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 10:48 a.m.

Wilson was turning northbound onto North Stolle Avenue when he failed to control his vehicle on the icy roadway and slid the rear of his vehicle, as he turned, into the front left corner of the stopped vehicle facing the south at the traffic light on Stolle Avenue at Michigan Street that was driven by Paul W. Grubbs, 54, of London.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-2:38 to 9:49 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to six calls.

MONDAY

-4:32 to 10:04 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

