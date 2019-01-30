Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-2:31 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to 4991 Tawawa Maplewood Road in Green Township on the report the property’s mailbox was vandalized.

-10:44 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a possible scam complaint at 14 W. Park St. in McLean Township.

-9:58 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to 10825 McClure Road in Turtle Creek Township on the report the property’s mailbox got smashed.

-8:07 a.m.: property damage accident. Anna Rescue, Botkins Fire Department and Deputies responded to 11617 State Route 274 in Dinsmore Township on the report a vehicle struck a tree.

-2:41 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a phone harassment complaint at 6533 Palestine St. in Perry Township.

Jan. 24

-4:51 p.m.: possession of drugs. Deputies are investigating an incident of which someone was suspected of possessing methamphetamine.

-5 p.m.: warrant. Sean Daniel Carr, 22, 19245 Botkins Road, Jackson Center, was arrested on a contempt warrant.

Crashes

No one was cited following a one-vehicle crash on Monday, at 9:47 p.m.

Emma Jane McDowell, 17, of Covington, was traveling westbound on state Route 29 when she lost control of her vehicle when negotiating a curve in the road, then went off the right side of the roadway, struck a ditch, and overturned before coming to a stop on its tires.

McDowell was transported to Wilson health.

• No one was cited following a one-vehicle crash on Sunday 4:46 p.m.

Noah I.J. Roberts, 17, of Russia, was traveling eastbound Russia Versailles Road near Simon Road when he lost control of his vehicle on an ice patch on the roadway and left the road to the right. The vehicle then rolled once in the ditch and came to a final stop on its side against a railroad embankment.

The 2007 blue Ford Escape sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene by Meyer’s Towing.

• No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on private property on Friday, 3:16 p.m.

Jammie L. Bowersock, 50, of Englewood, was traveling westbound through the Honda engine plant’s parking lot on Meranda Road in Anna when she struck the rear of the stopped vehicle, driven by Nicole S. Malott, 46, of Lima, that was stopped at the stop sign on Meranda Road.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-9:11 a.m.: fire. Anna, Maplewood and Sidney Fire Departments, Perry Port Salem Rescue and Deputies responded to 8189 Port Haven Drive in Salem Township on the report of smoke in the attic.

-4:14 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Deputies responded to the unit block of South Main Street in McLean Township.

-1 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and Lockington Fire Department responded to the 9300 block of Houston Road in Washington Township.

-12:27 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police responded to the 100 block of Redbud Circle in Jackson Township.

TUESDAY

-11:38 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the unit block of Brooklyn Avenue in Clinton Township.

-7:05 p.m.: carbon monoxide. Fort Loramie Fire conducted a carbon monoxide investigation at 18 Elms St. in McLean Township.

-5:50 p.m.: carbon monoxide. Fort Loramie Fire conducted a carbon monoxide investigation at 10908 Schenk Road in Washington Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

