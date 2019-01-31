Police log

THURSDAY

-1:29 a.m.: robbery. Police are investigating a report made at Wilson Health on Michigan Street that a male was allegedly duct taped and assaulted after a marijuana drug deal. The victim also reported the theft of an LG cellphone with a gold case, valued at $50, a pair of shoes, a silver watch with a Marine Corps logo on it, valued at $50, and a coat.

WEDNESDAY

-12:21 p.m.: domestic violence. Travis Nathaniel Trautzsch, 28, at large, was arrested for domestic violence.

-2 a.m.: unauthorized use of motor vehicle. Someone known reportedly took a black 2013 Dodge without the owner’s permission.

TUESDAY

-7:16 p.m.: theft. A license plate was reported stolen from a vehicle parked in the 1300 block of Tully Drive.

-6:17 p.m.: theft. Police are investigating a report of the theft of an ADP Align card and $160.52 from 807 S. Main St.

-5:25 p.m.: warrant. Timothy Curtis Hess, 39, 315 N. Walnut Ave., was arrested on a Champaign County warrant.

-10:32 a.m.: contempt. Heather R. Opperman, 43, of Bluffton, was arrested on a contempt warrant.

-9:42 a.m.: probation violation. Christopher A. Brown, 30, of Cincinnati, was arrested on a probation violation.

-10:18 a.m.: burglary. A burglary was reported at 505 N. Wagner Ave. in which a black refrigerator, valued at $650, was reported stolen.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-6:40 to 9:32 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to two false fire alarms.

-1:19 a.m.: service call. Firefighters conducted a good intent call.

-3:32 to 11:56 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

-12:40 to 6:32 a.m.: sprinkler activation. Crews responded to two calls that sprinklers were activated. They were activated due to the cold weather.

WEDNESDAY

-3:54 p.m.: lift assist. Crews assisted lifting an individual

-12:35 p.m.: vehicle fire. Firefighters responded to the report of a car fire.

-4:21 to 5:13 p.m.: sprinkler activation. Crews responded to two calls that sprinklers were activated. They were activated due to the cold weather.

-1:26 a.m. to 9:18 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 10 calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

