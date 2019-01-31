Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-1:09 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to 3980 Leatherwood Creek Road in Green Township on the report the property’s mailbox was destroyed.

-10:33 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to 3699 Leatherwood Creek Road in Green Township on the report the property’s mailbox was busted.

-9:19 a.m.: property damage accident. Anna Rescue and Botkins Fire Department responded to Hi-Style Beauty Salon on South Main Street in Dinsmore Township on the report of a one-vehicle crash.

-4:16 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to 1441 Children’s Home Road in Orange Township on the report the a mailbox was found in the middle of the roadway.

Crashes

No one was cited after a one-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 8:07 a.m.

Christopher J. Yaney, 40, of Celina, was traveling westbound on state Route 274 when his vehicle went off the right side of the roadway and struck a pile of snow then a tree in the yard at 11617 State Route 274.

The dark blue 2007 Dodge Grand Caravan was towed from the scene by Kennedy’s Garage.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-11:19 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 200 block of Cole Street in Jackson Township.

-3:13 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 1200 block of Knoop Johnston Road in Perry Township.

-12:36 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Fire Department responded to the 100 block of North Main Street in Dinsmore Township.

WEDNESDAY

-9:51 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Deputies responded to the 6300 block of Pasco Montra Road in Perry Township.

-9:17 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and Deputies responded to the 7400 block of Stoker Road in Washington Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

