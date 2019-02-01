Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-11:58 a.m.: suspicious person. Deputies, along with Anna Police Chief, responded to the 16000-block of state Route 119, in Franklin Township, on the report of a suspicious person.

-10 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies responded to 106 N. Linden St. on the report of a scam phone call.

THURSDAY

-8:57 p.m.: suspicious car. Deputies responded to state Route 119 at state Route 65, in Jackson Township, on the report of two suspicious vehicles.

-8:46 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to 5555 Wierwille Road, in Van Buren Township, on the report of a property damage crash.

-4:37 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to 373 S. Lindsey Road, in Turtle Creek Township, on the report of trespassing.

-4:19 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to 411 S. Lindsey Road, in Turtle Creek Township, on the report of threats and/or harassment.

Village log

FRIDAY

-1:13 p.m.: fire. Fort Loramie Fire Department, Fort Loramie Fire Chief, and Fort Loramie Heavy Rescue was dispatched to the 5000-block of Walzer Road, in Cynthian Township.

-12:12 p.m.: pedestrian/hitchhiker. Anna Police Chief, along with Deputies, responded to Interstate 75 northbound at state Route 119, in Franklin Township, on the report of a hitchhiker/pedestrian.

-2:19 a.m.: suspicious car. Botkins Police responded to 13815 Botkins Road, in Dinsmore Township, on the report of a suspicious car.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-2:06 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue was dispatched to the 100-block of Redbud Circle, in Jackson Township.

-1:45 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue, along with Sidney Fire Department, was dispatched to the 1000-block of Hancock Street, in Clinton Township.

-6:41 a.m.: fire. Fort Loramie Fire Department responded to the 00-block of Monterey Drive, in McLean Township.

-12:54 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and Houston Fire Department responded to the 4000-block of Paulus Road, in Loramie Township.

THURSDAY

-7:02 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Fort Loramie Police responded to the 00-block of Elm Street, in McLean Township.

-4:35 p.m.: fire. Russia Fire Department, Houston Rescue, Houston Fire Department, Russia Fire Department, Versailles Fire Department, and Deputies responded to the 900-block of Versailles Road, in Loramie Township.

Compiled by Aimee Hancock.

Compiled by Aimee Hancock.