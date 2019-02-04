Police log

MONDAY

-9:52 a.m.: contempt. Shane L. Britt, 40, 232 1/2 Franklin Ave., was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

-9:24 a.m.: theft. A black tri fold wallet containing a Social Security card and a driver’s license was reported stolen at 419 S. Miami Ave.

-2:38 a.m.: theft. A man’s credit card was reported by someone known and used without permission.

SUNDAY

-11:49 p.m.: contempt. John B. Moorman Jr., 42, 606 Second Ave., was arrested on a contempt warrant.

-3:48 p.m.: warrant. Corey J. Arbogast. 27, 416 S. Vandemark Road, was arrested on an active warrant.

-12:04 p.m.: theft. Police are investigating a report of the theft of $1,000 at the Rainbow Grill on North Ohio Avenue.

SATURDAY

-3:44 p.m.: criminal damaging. Damage to a grey 2019 Toyota was reported at 835 E. Parkwood St.

-3:49 p.m.: violate protection order. A warrant was issued after police investigated an alleged protection order violation.

-2:20 p.m.: breaking and entering. Police received a report someone made a forced entry into the rear of 627 N. Main Ave. without permission and took a metal hasp bent, two Craftsman saws, valued at $250, and an orange circular saw, valued at $100.

-9:29 a.m.: criminal damaging. A red 2017 Hyundai Elantra was reported to have been egged the previous night, causing damage, at 759 Johnston Drive.

-9:22 a.m.: warrant. Shawn A. Mowery, 816 Clinton Ave., was served a summons to appear in court.

-9:22 a.m.: criminal damaging. Amber Marie Crosley, 30, 232 E. Poplar St., was arrested for criminal damaging.

-9:18 p.m.: criminal damaging. A female reported the paint on two of her vehicles were damaged the previous night at 317 Maple St. The total amount of the damage is set at $400.

FRIDAY

-5:57 p.m.: criminal damaging. A female reported the driver’s mirror area trim on her white 2015 Nissan was purposefully damaged at 406 S. Main Ave. The damage is set at $300.

-5:12 p.m.: having weapons while under disability. Kyle L. Freeman, 27, 313 E. Court St., was arrested for having weapons while under disability.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-7:47 a.m. to 1:28 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls.

SUNDAY

-8:53 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to 841 Port Jefferson Road for a cooking fire.

-6:20 p.m.: gas leak. Crews responded to Oak Avenue on the report of a gas leak.

-3:46 p.m.: gas leak. Crews responded to the 800 block of Harvard Avenue on the report of a gas leak.

-12:14 p.m.: downed lines. Firefighters responded to Dayton Avenue on the report power lines were down.

-6:18 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters conducted a fire investigation.

-12:26 a.m. to 9:48 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

SATURDAY

-11:25 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm.

-12:12 p.m.: service call. Firefighters conducted a service call.

-11:12 a.m. to 3:03 p.m.: odor. Firefighters conducted two odor investigations.

-10:40 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters conducted a fire investigation.

-6:06 a.m.: fire. Crews responded to a fire alarm caused by an overheated wax warmer.

-3:13 a.m. to 7:04 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls. One was cancelled en route.

FRIDAY

-2:52 to 7:53 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.