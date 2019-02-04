Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-10:55 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a scam complaint at 16400 State Route 274 in Dinsmore Township.

-5:34 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a report that someone may have been inside the house at 12131 State Route 363 in McLean Township.

SUNDAY

-5:57 p.m.: trash dumping. Deputies were dispatched to Fort Loramie Swanders Road at Patterson Halpin Road in Turtle Creek Township on the report a couch was dumped there.

-11:47 p.m.: loud music/party. Deputies responded to the 3700 block of Cardo Road in Cynthian Township on the report of an underage party.

-12:34 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to 9305 Miami Shelby Road in Washington Township on the report of stolen mail.

SATURDAY

-12:29 p.m.: suspicious person. Deputies were dispatched to Speedway on East Main Street on the report a girl was asking for money and a ride.

-7:39 a.m.: trespassing. Deputies were dispatched to 6050 Houston Road in Loramie Township on the report of a trespassing.

-1:17 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies were dispatched to 6533 Palestine St. in Perry Township on a report a person did not get picked up after the caller said gas money was given.

FRIDAY

-8:53 p.m.: identity theft. Deputies responded to the 5200 block of Frazier Guy Road in Perry Township on the report of an identity theft.

-6:07 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a scam complaint at 460 Knoop Johnston Road in Perry Township.

Village log

SATURDAY

-2:24 a.m.: suspicious car. Botkins Police was dispatched to the Budget Host Inn on East State Street on the report of a suspicious car and person.

FRIDAY

-3:40 p.m.: investigate complaint. Fort Loramie Police investigated a scam complaint at Dave’s Electric Service on Wabash Street in McLean Township.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-12:54 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 9100 block of state Route 119 in Van Buren Township.

-9:49 a.m. carbon monoxide. Lockington Fire responded to Miami County for a carbon monoxide investigation.

-8:55 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 1100 block of West Russell Road in Clinton Township.

-1:43 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to Auglaize County for a medical call.

SUNDAY

-11:56 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 200 block of East North Street in Anna.

-5:21 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 18400 block of Herring Road in Salem Township.

-5:14 p.m.: carbon monoxide. Lockington Fire responded to 9305 Miami Shelby Road in Washington Township for a carbon monoxide investigation.

-7:47 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 11200 block of Botkins Road in Dinsmore Township.

SATURDAY

-11:28 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue, Jackson Center Fire and Police and Deputies responded to the 200 block of Botkins Road in Jackson Township.

-1:18 p.m.: medical. Russia Fire and Houston Rescue responded to the 2200 block of Fessler Buxton Road in Loramie Township.

-7:39 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 21600 block of Maplewood Road in Salem Township.

-5:13 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 5600 block of Cardo Road in Cynthian Township.

FRIDAY

-4:05 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 1200 block of Knoop Johnston in Perry Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

