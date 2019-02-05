Police log

MONDAY

-5:16 p.m.: contempt. Bradley Stout, 39, of Wapakoneta, was arrested on a contempt warrant.

-4:24 p.m.: lost property. A black billfold, containing $300, a Murphy gas card, valued at $280, and a driver’s license, was reported lost at Walmart on Michigan Street.

-2:02 p.m.: probation violation. Ralph M. Turner, 31, at large, was arrested on a probation violation.

SUNDAY

-8:27 p.m.: violate protection order. Scotty D. Branscum, 33, 741 Broadway Ave., was arrested for violating a protection order or consent agreement.

-5:14 p.m.: purpose to commit theft. It was reported that someone entered 221 E. Water St. and took a washer, valued at $300, and a dryer, valued at $300.

Crashes

Thomas A. Freeman, 52, 10845 Mohawk Court, was cited with starting and backing following a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 11:01 p.m.

Freeman, was backing out of a neighboring drive north of 1185 Rees Drive when he failed to see the vehicle driven by Lucas A. Goubeaux, 23, 1185 Rees Drive, that had backed out of the driveway of 1185 Rees Drive and had stopped in the cul-de-sac facing the the east about to change direction. Freeman’s vehicle struck Goubeaux’s vehicle on the driver’s side.

• No one was cited following a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 1:12 p.m.

Sandra Kay Miller, 55, 127 Franklin Ave., told police she was traveling westbound on Court Street at Ohio Avenue on a green light when the vehicle driven by Theodore J. Bruns, 57, 958 Port Jefferson Road, hit the side of her vehicle.

Bruns told police he was traveling southbound on Ohio Avenue at Court Street on a green light when Miller’s westbound vehicle ran the red light and caused the crash.

The police report said there were no witnesses and so the vehicle that was at fault could not be determined.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-3:18 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm caused by a sprinkler system malfunction.

-3:13 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm that was cancelled.

-:55 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to a call.

MONDAY

-11:54 p.m.: odor. Firefighters conducted an odor investigation.

-9:57 p.m.: assist. Medics responded to assist a civilian with medical equipment.

-:47 a.m. to 8:40 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 14 calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

