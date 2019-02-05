Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-2:26 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a scam complaint at 4588 Cardo Road in Cynthian Township.

MONDAY

-11:45 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a scam complaint at 10371 Kuther Road in Turtle Creek Township.

-7:35 p.m.: tree down. Deputies were dispatched to the 2000 block of River Road in Orange Township on the report a tree was across the roadway.

-3:57 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a possible scam complaint at 2613 State Route 29 in Franklin Township

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-12:10 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 500 block of Davis Street in Jackson Township.

-10:27 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 1800 block of Cisco Road in Franklin Township.

MONDAY

-11:25 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the 300 block of North Main Street in Dinsmore Township.

-9:22 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 200 block of East North Street in Anna.

-5 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Fire responded to the 3100 block of Kaiser Road in Cynthian Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

