Police log

TUESDAY

-5:02 p.m.: theft-deception. The theft of an LTD bass guitar, valued at $100, and a Jackson six-string guitar, valued at $500, were reported stolen at 313 N. West Ave.

-2:10 p.m.: grand jury indictment. Brittany Ann Goings, 29, at large, was arrested on a grand jury indictment.

-1:39 p.m.: warrant. Aaron Brock, 37, at large, was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Bellefontaine and for giving false information to avoid a traffic citation.

MONDAY

-1:46 p.m.: possession of drugs. Police were dispatched to South Highland Avenue at Culvert Street for a welfare check. Narcotics were seized by police. The investigation is ongoing.

SUNDAY

-2:11 p.m.: theft without consent. Police are investigating a report someone known stole a Universal One credit/debit card and $2,000 at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

Crashes

James D. Donaldson, 56, 16555 E. Mason Road, was cited with starting and backing after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday at 6:12 p.m.

Donaldson was backing northbound out of a parking spot on the north side of 101 W. Russell Road when he struck the back passenger’s side of a legally parked vehicle facing the east on West Russell Road that is owned by Donnie Martin, 809 Arrowhead Drive, Apt. A.

• Michael Reed Taylor, 33, of Conover, was cited with obeying traffic control devises after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 1:02 p.m.

Taylor had been stopped on Canal Street facing the east at North Miami Avenue when proceeded into the intersection and failed to see, and drove into the pathway of and struck the southbound vehicle on North Miami Avenue that was driven by Aaron D. Berning, 43, of Troy.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-12:42 a.m. to 1:55 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

TUESDAY

-9:10 a.m. to 10:59 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 11 calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

