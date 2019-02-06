Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-2:55 p.m.: suspicious car. Deputies were dispatched to the 4000 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Washington Township on the report of a suspicious gray van was setting on the road.

-11:42 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a scam complaint at 9499 State Route 119 in Van Buren Township.

-11:35 a.m.: carbon monoxide. Jackson Center Fire conducted a carbon monoxide investigation at 106 Redbud Circle in Jackson Township.

-10:10 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies were dispatched to 18259 Maloney Road in Green Township on the report someone busted the caller’s window out with a shot from a BB gun.

TUESDAY

-6:42 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a scam complaint at 3663 Russia Road in Loramie Township.

-6:17 p.m.: trash dumping. Deputies were dispatched to mile marker 102 on Interstate 75 south in Dinsmore Township to assist OSP with a vehicle search.

-3:21 p.m.: suspicious person. Deputies were dispatched to Miami Shelby East Road at River Road in Orange Township on the report two people were walking with a long gun.

SATURDAY

-7 p.m.: inducing panic. Tonya Marie Dotson, 27, 415 N. Walnut Ave., was charged with inducing panic.

-12:29 p.m.: warrant. Shawn M. Scott, 43, at large, was arrested on a warrant after deputies responded to a report a suspicious female had been asking people for money outside of the front door of Speedway on East Main Street in Anna.

When the responding deputy found the female, which was Scott, standing by the on ramp of I-75, Scott said she had been robbed by a man she got a ride with as she tried to make her way to Tennessee. Scott claimed a man named Joe driving a white van stole $135 from her. Upon further conversation, Scott revealed she had a warrant. After the deputy confirmed a warrant had been issued for Scott, she was placed under arrest and taken to the Shelby County Jail.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-9:54 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Police responded to the 300 block of North Second Street in Dinsmore Township.

-12:09 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 1100 block of Aiken Road in Washington Township.

-11:08 a.m.: harassment. Deputies were dispatched to 373 S. Lindsey Road in Turtle Creek Township on the report of harassment.

TUESDAY

-10:36 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 1100 block of Perin Road in Cynthian Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

