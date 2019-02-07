Police log

WEDNESDAY

-2 p.m.: warrant. Donald Lee Campbell Jr., 44, of Anna, was arrested on a contempt warrant.

-8:12 a.m.: probation violation. Andrew L. Brooks, 30, 233 1/2 E. Court St., was arrested on a probation violation.

Crashes

Jennifer Stotler, 44, 9370 Pasco Montra Road, was cited with obeying traffic control devises after a three-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 5:52 p.m.

Stotler was traveling eastbound on West Court Street when she ran the red light at South Ohio Avenue and struck the right rear of the southbound vehicle on South Ohio Avenue that was driven by Carrie O’Leary, 39, 1302 Erie Court. The collision caused O’Leary’s vehicle to spin clockwise and strike the rear of a legally parked vehicle on the west side of South Ohio Avenue before coming to a stop facing the west on South Ohio Avenue.

The parked vehicle is owned by Carole Leffler, 1711 Port Jefferson Road.

• Alice F. Goings, 79, 1614 Park St., was cited with turning at intersections after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday at 1:32 p.m.

Goings was traveling northbound and was making a right turn from Michigan Street to North Vandemark Road when she struck the southbound vehicle driven by Kevin J. Colwell, 60, 10811 Little Turtle Way, which was making a left turn from Michigan Street to North Vandemark Road.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-6:10 a.m. to 1:27 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls.

WEDNESDAY

-2:48 to 11:35 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

