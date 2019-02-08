Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-1:18 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a scam complaint at 8460 Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Turtle Creek Township.

-11:36 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a scam complaint at 6111 Smith Road in Loramie Township.

-9:13 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to Anna High School VoAg Building on North Second Street in Dinsmore Township on the report of a crash.

-7:52 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies were dispatched to 1982 Children’s Home Road in Orange Township on the report a mailbox was damaged.

-3:54 a.m.: assist other unit. Deputies responded to the 1000 block of South Vandemark Road in Clinton Township to assist the Sidney Police Department with a search.

THURSDAY

-9:31 p.m.: tree down. Deputies responded to the report a tree down was down at 1616 Kuther Road in Washington Township.

-8:56 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to Galaxy 99 on state Route 119 in Dinsmore Township on the report of a vehicle crashed into a fence.

-5:19 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies were dispatched to 13064 Luthman Road on the report a guardrail was damaged.

Village log

FRIDAY

-12:07 p.m.: theft. Jackson Center Police was dispatched to Marathon Station on West Pike Street in Jackson Township on the report an employee was stealing money.

-11:31 a.m.: investigate complaint. Fort Loramie Police investigated a scam complaint at 240 Montrey Drive in McLean Township.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-12:36 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Deputies responded to the 15000 block of Meranda Road in Franklin Township.

-7:52 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 18800 block of Johnston Road in Perry Township.

-7:29 a.m.: fire alarm. Botkins Fire responded to Boomerang Rubber on Dinsmore Street in Dinsmore Township for a fire alarm.

-5:13 a.m.: fire alarm. Botkins Fire and police responded to Boomerang Rubber on Dinsmore Street in Dinsmore Township for a fire alarm.

-4:09 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 3500 block of Tawawa Maplewood Road in Green Township.

-1:18 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the unit block of Elm Street in McLean Township.

THURSDAY

-8:20 p.m.: fire. Botkins Fire responded to the 14000 block of County Road 25A in Dinsmore Township on the report a pole was on fire.

-7:05 p.m.: medical. Russia Fire and Houston Rescue responded to the 700 block of Versailles Road in Loramie Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

