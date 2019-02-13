Police log

TUESDAY

-12:38 p.m.: trafficking in drugs. Joshua A. Williams, 34, 231 Poplar St., was arrested for trafficking in drugs and possessing criminal tools.

-11:06 a.m.: criminal damaging. A side mirror on a vehicle parked at 117 W. Clay Street was reported damaged. The cost of the damage is set at $50.

-3:18 a.m.: unauthorized use of motor vehicle. Someone known reportedly took a silver 2012 Ford Focus without the owner’s permission.

Crashes

• Judith A. Zimmerman, 73, 670 Plum Ridge Trail, was cited for improper starting and backing after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 6:09 p.m.

Zimmerman was attempting to back out of her driveway on Plum Ridge Trail when she struck the right front bumper of an northbound vehicle on on Plum Ridge Lane that was driven by Todd C. Ratermann, 42, 767 Marva Lane.

• Elizabeth Wright, 33, 744 Brooklyn Ave., was cited with right of way at intersections after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 5:47 p.m.

Wright turned left onto North Ohio Avenue from a Washington Street stop sign when she struck the rear of an eastbound vehicle on Pike Street that was driven by Charles Herring, 68, 408 1/2 Walnut Ave.

• Mitchell Dilbone, 71, 976 Lindsey Road, was cited with right of way at private drive after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 7:19 a.m.

Dilbone was exiting the private drive of Speedway on Michigan Street he struck the eastbound vehicle on Michigan Street that was driven by Courtney P. Hicks, 24, of Lima.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-12:47 a.m. to 1:08 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls.

TUESDAY

-6:18 to 9:49 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

-11:02 a.m to 11:45 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to three automobile crashes.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.