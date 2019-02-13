Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-1:45 p.m.: lines down. Deputies responded to the report an unknown wire was in the road in the 300 block of Hardin Road in Washington Township.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-8:18 a.m.: property damage crash. Botkins Police was dispatched to mile marker 105 on Interstate 75 in Dinsmore Township on the report of a crash.

-7:51 a.m.: property damage crash. Botkins Police was dispatched to mile marker 105 on Interstate 75 in Dinsmore Township on the report of a tanker truck was in a ditch.

Crashes

No one was cited following a single-vehicle crash on Sunday at 7:29 p.m.

James A. Lyme, 75, 608 E. College St., Jackson Center, was traveling eastbound in the 14300 block of state Route 274 when he lost control of his vehicle on the icy roadway, then went off the right side of the road, spun around and struck a Sprint utility pedestal and pole.

• No one was cited following a two-vehicle crash on Sunday at 6:25 p.m.

Brian Mantor, 41, 7711 Stoker Road, Sidney, was operating a tow truck when he pulled out of his driveway and into the pathway of a westbound vehicle on Stoker Road. Mantor and the driver of the other vehicle, Dawson Patrick Pence, 20, 1026 Wiles Road, Sidney, were unable to see each other due to the hill at the location and the low visibility from a snow storm.

Pence swerved in an attempt to avoid a collision and went off the south side of the roadway, then traveled a short distance through a yard and went down an embankment into a ditch and overturned onto the driver’s side of the vehicle. According to the crash report, Pence was driving too fast for the road conditions. His maroon 1996 Jeep Cherokee was towed from the scene by Mantor Towing.

• No one was cited following a single-vehicle crash on Sunday at 4:55 p.m.

Brandon Adam Ellenberger, 32, of Waynesfield, was traveling southbound on I-75 when his vehicle slid off the road to the west and struck a far embankment, but was able to drive back up to the edge of the roadway.

Ellenberger was transported by a private, passing vehicle to Wilson Health prior to deputies arrival on the scene.

• No one was cited following a single-vehicle crash on Sunday at 3:34 p.m.

Kenji L. Schwartz, 20, of Garrett, Indiana, was traveling southbound on Vandemark Road in the 2500 block and when negotiating a curve his vehicle slid off the roadway and struck a guardrail.

• No one was cited following a single-vehicle crash on Sunday at 3:10 p.m.

Thomas L. Rauhut, 67, Xenia, was southbound on I-75 just north of the state Route 119 overpass when he began to slide on the snowy roadway and then into the southbound vehicle driven by Mario P. Purugganan, 50 of Lima. The collision sent both vehicles into the median.

Rauhut was transported by Anna Rescue to Wilson Health.

Purugganan’s passengers Epifanio S. Ignacio, 63, and Flordeliza H. Ignacio, 61, both of Lima, were transported by Sidney Medics to Wilson Health.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-11:09 a.m.: medical. Jackson Center Police and Anna Rescue responded to the 200 block of James Street in Jackson Township.

-9:04 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue, Deputies and Sidney Fire responded to the 6600 block of Guppy Street in Perry Township.

TUESDAY

-3:59 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 1400 block of Carrol Street in Clinton Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

