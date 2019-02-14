Police log

WEDNESDAY

-11:03 a.m.: theft. Kitchen cabinets, appliances, plumbing, walls and ceilings were reported damaged at 322 E. South St. The damage is set at $11,558.89.

-9:19 a.m.: contempt. Dustin R. Bradley, 34, of Anna, was arrested on a contempt warrant.

-8:33 a.m.: unauthorized use of motor vehicle. A Maroon 2009 Chrysler Pacifica, was reported to have been towed away from 2651 Millcreek Road without permission.

TUESDAY

-3:43 p.m.: endangering children. Ashley Elizabeth Haney, 24, and Brian A. Haney, 22, both of 817 Fair Road, were charged with endangering children. Children Services is involved in the case.

Crashes

Michelle Zahn, 43, 134 Mound St., was cited with operation of a vehicle at a stop and yield sign after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 2:51 p.m.

Zahn pulled from the stop sign on South West Avenue while traveling west when she struck the right front side of a westbound vehicle on West Water Street in the intersection.

The other vehicle was driven by Caitlyn Denise, 25, 1111 Morris St.

• Kathleen M. Lambert 57, 1133 Colonial Drive, was cited with failure to control/weaving after a one-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 9:59 a.m.

Lambert was traveling southbound on Colonial Drive near Evergreen Drive when she lost control of the vehicle on the icy road. The vehicle spun around a couple of times and struck a light pole, causing damage to the vehicle.

• No one was cited following a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 7:35 a.m.

Brittany N. Marsteller, 18, 1001 Fourth Ave., Lot 62, was traveling southwest on Fourth Avenue when she attempted to stop and slid on the snowy roadway and hit the rear of a stopped vehicle in front of her at the intersection of Fair Road.

The other vehicle was driven by Sarah A. Cupp, 38, 213 S. West Ave.

• Jessica Hoover, 29, 1532 Willow Place, was cited with operating a vehicle without reasonable control after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 5:21 a.m.

Hoover was traveling eastbound on Fair Oaks Avenue when she lost control of her vehicle on the snowy roadway and struck a vehicle owned by Darin S. Schmidt, 1609 Fair Oaks Ave., that was legally parked in front of his house.

• Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that occur ed on Tuesday at 8:52 p.m.

A blue 199 Ford Explorer, owned by Gerald Edwards, 314 Brooklyn Ave., was traveling westbound on East Court Street when it struck the rear of a legally parked silver 2004 Chevrolet Malibu on the north side of East Court Street in front of the Alpha Center. When the Ford stuck the rear of the parked Malibu, it pushed it onto the sidewalk and partly off the roadway.

The owner of the Malibu, Edgar Lee, at large, told police he was just sitting in his car when it was struck.

The police report says the Ford appeared to have rolled and was flipped onto its right side. A witness told the responding officer, the driver of the Ford climbed out of the car and took off running toward River Avenue. The report said when the Ford was being flipped over by Wrecker’s Towing, an officer noticed a Coors Light beer can had fallen out of the vehicle.

Lee was transported by Sidney Fire to Wilson Health. His vehicle was towed from the scene by Brian’s Towing.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-2:19 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to a call.

WEDNESDAY

-3:58 to 7:33 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

