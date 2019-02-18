Fire, rescue

SUNDAY

-9:25 to 9:46 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to two automobile crashes.

-5:59 p.m.: wires down. Firefighters responded to the report that wires were down after a single-car crash.

-11:47 a.m. to 7:33 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 10 calls.

-5:02 a.m.: carbon monoxide. Firefighters responded to an activated carbon monoxide detector that was caused from a bad battery. No other problem was found.

SATURDAY

-6:14 p.m.: spill. Firefighters responded to the report of a possible antifreeze spill. No problem was found.

-12:09 a.m. to 4:02 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

FRIDAY

-8:30 p.m.: odor. Crews conducted an odor investigation.

-6:35 to 9:50 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

An SUV suffered major damage after snapping a utility pole on South Vandemark Road just south of Fair Road Sunday evening, Feb. 17. No one was injured in the crash. Sidney Police responded to the scene. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/02/web1_SDN021819CrashIce-2.jpg An SUV suffered major damage after snapping a utility pole on South Vandemark Road just south of Fair Road Sunday evening, Feb. 17. No one was injured in the crash. Sidney Police responded to the scene. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

