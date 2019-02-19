Police log

SUNDAY

-7:57 p.m.: assault. Police are investigating an alleged assault.

-2:53 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Police are investigating a report of a large fight at the Waffle House on Folkerth Avenue.

SATURDAY

-1:19 p.m.: possession of drugs. Geneva R. Russell, 38, 311 Maple St., was arrested for possessing drugs and criminal tools.

-9:48 a.m.: criminal damaging. A kitchen window was reported to have been broken out at 505 N. Main Ave.

-3:40 a.m.: receiving stolen property. Police are investigating a report that a stolen black 2008 Ford was recovered. The vehicle was recovered at the Kroger parking lot on Michigan Street.

FRIDAY

-4:59 p.m.: domestic violence. Awa Sow, 20, 752 Countryside Lane, Apt. 10, was arrested for domestic violence.

-4:26 p.m.: warrant. Joseph R. Heistand, 26, 501 1/2 S. Main Ave., was arrested on a warrant.

-3:58 p.m.: theft. A warrant was issued after a tool set, valued at $58, was reported stolen at Walmart on Michigan Street. The tool set was later recovered.

-12:43 p.m.: criminal damaging. A glass dryer door was reported to have been damaged by someone known at The Wash House on East Court Street. The damage is set at $150.

-11:22 a.m.: contempt. Tevyn Wilkins, 22, 1915 Shawnee Drive, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

-10:39 a.m.: identity theft. An identity theft was reported at 214 Washington St.

-1:06 a.m.: warrant. Paul R. Adkins, 52, 224 Brooklyn Ave., was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

THURSDAY

-11:19 p.m.: identity theft. An identity theft was reported at 519 S. Wilkinson Ave.

-7:26 p.m.: identity theft. An identity theft was reported at 604 Third Ave.

-5:03 p.m.: unruly juvenile. A 12-year-old male was charged with being unruly.

Crashes

Jian Liu, 45, 989 Buckeye Ave., was cited with operations without reasonable control after a single-vehicle crash on Monday at 9:19 p.m.

Liu was traveling westbound on state Route 47 approaching Royan Avenue when his vehicle slid on the icy road and hit a guardrail.

• Cameron Waine Grube, 20, 115 S. Brown Road, was cited with failure to control/weaving after a one-vehicle crash on Monday at 8:48 p.m.

Grube was traveling southbound on South Vandemark Road when his vehicle slid on the icy road, lost control, went off the east side of the road and struck a utility pole. His vehicle then rolled and came to a stop on the passenger’s side.

• Desiree M. Beard, 24, 10974 Comanche Drive, was cited with right of way at private driveway after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 3:08 p.m.

Beard was exiting Speedway’s parking lot on Michigan Street attempting to turn left onto Michigan Street when she pulled out in front of an eastbound vehicle on Michigan Street causing the other vehicle driven by Mark P. Mullen, 28, 313 Williams St., to hit Beard’s driver’s side door, as he could not stop in time.

• No one was cited after a crash on private property on Thursday, Feb. 14, at 12:04 p.m.

Sebastien Isiah Taylor, 19, 121 W. Poplar St., was backing westbound from a parking spot in the Kroger parking lot on Michigan Street when he failed to see and struck Lorrie L. Davis, 63, 4800 Hardin Wapak Road, who was walking southbound from the main entrance way of Kroger. Taylor’s vehicle’s rear bumper hit Davis and caused her to fall to the ground with a leg injury.

• Geneva R. Russell, 38, 311 Maple St., was cited with failure to control/weaving after a three-vehicle crash on Saturday, Feb. 9, at 9:49 p.m.

Russell was traveling northbound on South Main Avenue when she struck two unoccupied, parked vehicles in front of 515 S. Main Ave. that are both owned by Kathleen Jones, 515 S. Main Ave.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-10:06 a.m. to 9:12 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

TUESDAY

-3:24 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a false fire alarm that was cancelled en route.

-1:59 to 6:57 am.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

