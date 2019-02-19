Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-12:03 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a possible scam complaint at 21945 Middleton Hume Road in Green Township.

-8:45 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint in the 10900 block of Commache Drive in Washington Township.

-1:20 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to County Road 25A at Meranda Road in Franklin Township on the report of a two-vehicle crash.

MONDAY

-8:04 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies were dispatched to 401 S. Second St. on the report of harassment and threats over the phone.

Village log

MONDAY

-9:13 p.m.: vandalism. Fort Loramie Police was dispatched to 11425 Bruns Road in McLean Township on the report a bottle was thrown into the driveway.

FRIDAY

-7:45 a.m.: school bus passing. Jessica Leigh Haywood, 19, 12805 Sharp Road, Sidney, was issued a summons to appear in court for passing a school bus.

Crashes

Joseph W. Kouts, 28, 5474 Smith Road, Houston, was cited with failure to yield at stop or yield after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 6:10 a.m

Kouts was traveling northbound on Patterson Halpin Road at an unsafe speed for the icy road conditions and as he was approaching the intersection of state Route 47, he was unable to stop at the posted stop sign. His vehicle continued into the intersection and into eastbound traffic on state Route 47 when it was struck by an eastbound vehicle. Kouts’s vehicle then struck a guardrail before coming to a final stop facing the east on the north road edge of state Route 47.

The other vehicle, driven by Carol A. Strausbugh, 63, of Versailles, came to a final stop in the middle of state Route 47, facing the west.

Both drivers were transported by Fort Loramie Rescue to Wilson Health.

Kouts’s dark blue 2007 GMC Arcadia was towed from the scene by Wreckers Towing and Transport.

Strausbugh’s maroon 2015 Buick Lacrosse was towed by Brian’s Towing.

• No one was cited after a one-vehicle crash on Sunday at 9:26 p.m.

Gavin D. Nichols, 31, of Piqua, was traveling southbound on Kuther Road when he lost control of his vehicle on the icy roadway, spun around and went off the east side of the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned onto its side.

Nichols’s dark blue 1998 Heavy Duty Ford Truck was towed by Mantor Auto.

• Amy Lynn McDaniel, 21, of Piqua, was cited with a seat belt violation after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday at 8:31 p.m.

McDaniel was traveling northwest on Fort Recovery Road when she lost control of her vehicle, entered the southeast lane and struck a vehicle in that lane head-on that was driven by James E. Lyons, 55, 5025 Fessler Buxton Road, Houston.

McDaniels and her passengers, Devon Anthony Montgomery, 19, and Leah Renee Kelzenberg, 19, both of Piqua, were transported by Fort Loramie Rescue to Wilson Health.

Lyons’s white 1998 Dodge truck was towed by Meyers Towing.

The white 1999 Dodge truck McDaniels was driving was also towed by Meyers Towing.

• No one was cited after a single-vehicle crash on Sunday at 6:45 p.m.

Marissa Leann Propps, 24, 1515 Fair Oaks Drive, Sidney, was traveling westbound on Botkins Road and when attempting to slow down to make a turn, she was unable to stop, lost control of the vehicle, went off the left side of the roadway and struck a telephone pole. Her vehicle then continued traveling west in the ditch before coming for a final stop.

Propps was transported by Anna Rescue to Wilson Health.

The white 2007 Chevrolet Equinox she was driving was towed by Howells Towing.

• No one was cited after a one-vehicle crash on Sunday at 5:57 p.m.

Elizabeth Irene Garmann, 17, of Maria Stein was traveling northbound on County Road 25A when she attempted to pass another unrelated vehicle and lost control of her vehicle. Garmann’s vehicle then went off the right side of the roadway and struck a DP&L power pole before coming to a stop.

The red 2004 Chevrolet truck was towed by Mantor Auto.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-6:03 a.m.: carbon monoxide. Lockington and Houston Fire Departments conducted a carbon monoxide investigation at 1795 S. Kuther Road.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

