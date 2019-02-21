Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-2:46 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a fraudulent credit card complaint at 13422 Fort Loramie Swanders Road in Franklin Township.

-1:52 p.m.: assault. Deputies investigated an alleged assault.

-10:46 a.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies were dispatched to 14051 Fulton Road in Orange Township on the report of threats or harassment.

WEDNESDAY

-3:53 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a possible scam complaint at 4005 State Route in Franklin Township.

Village log

THURSDAY

-8:41 a.m.: harassment. Anna Police was dispatched to 401 S. Second St. on the report of harassment.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-12:42 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 2500 block of state Route 66 in Loramie Township.

-8:41 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 14500 block of state Route 274 in Dinsmore Township.

-7:02 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 1200 block of Knoop Johnston Road in Perry Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

