Sheriff’s log
THURSDAY
-2:46 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a fraudulent credit card complaint at 13422 Fort Loramie Swanders Road in Franklin Township.
-1:52 p.m.: assault. Deputies investigated an alleged assault.
-10:46 a.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies were dispatched to 14051 Fulton Road in Orange Township on the report of threats or harassment.
WEDNESDAY
-3:53 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a possible scam complaint at 4005 State Route in Franklin Township.
Village log
THURSDAY
-8:41 a.m.: harassment. Anna Police was dispatched to 401 S. Second St. on the report of harassment.
Fire, rescue
THURSDAY
-12:42 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 2500 block of state Route 66 in Loramie Township.
-8:41 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 14500 block of state Route 274 in Dinsmore Township.
-7:02 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 1200 block of Knoop Johnston Road in Perry Township.
