Police log

FRIDAY

-5:42 a.m.: identity theft. An identity theft incident was reported at 737 W. Hoewisher Road.

THURSDAY

-4:47 p.m.: violate protection order. Scotty Branscum, 33, 301 E. Court St., Apt. B, was arrested for violating a protection order or concent.

-1:47 p.m.: forgery. A fake $100 bill was reported given at PNC Bank on Michigan Street.

-1:29 p.m.: theft. The theft of a Taurus 38 special revolver, valued at $400, was reported stolen at 2110 St. Marys Ave.

-10:19 a.m.: criminal damaging. Flooring, valued at $5,000, and water pipes, valued at $1,000, were reported damaged at 427 1/2 S. Miami Ave.

Crashes

Brent W. Goings, 55, 305 S. Vandemark Road, was cited with assured clear distance ahead following a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 8:10 a.m.

Goings was traveling northbound on Vandemark Road when he failed to stop in time and struck the rear of the stopped vehicle in front of him driven by Mikaela C. Sisco, 31, of Piqua.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-7:12 to 8:28 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

THURSDAY

-9:57 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to a non-injury automobile crash.

-5:59 p.m.: open burn. Firefighters conducted an open burn investigation. The fire was not permitted.

-5:29 p.m.: spill. Crews responded to the report of a gasoline spill.

-9:37 a.m. to 9:45 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

