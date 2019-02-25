Police log

SUNDAY

-8:35 p.m.: warrant. Jeffrey A. Craft, 34, of Convoy, was arrested on an outstanding Van Wert County warrant.

-3:20 p.m.: theft. Aysha Metaz, 26, 1813 Robert Place, was served a summons for theft after Walmart on Michigan Street reported the theft of 12 pieces of merchandise worth $75. The merchandise was later recovered.

SATURDAY

-5:37 p.m.: endangering children. Jacob Eichelberger, 29, 815 Broadway Ave., was arrested for endangering children and for drug abuse city code.

-5:49 p.m.: warrant. Rachel Rene Slife, 45, 801 S. Miami St., was arrested on a warrant.

FRIDAY

-6:20 p.m.: warrant. Starla Johnson, 18, 312 Monroe St., was arrested on a warrant.

-12:11 p.m.: criminal damaging. A northwest screen, valued at $20, was reported damaged at 220 S. Wilkinson Ave.

THURSDAY

-3:21 p.m.: theft. The theft of a license plate off of a 2000 Hyundai Elantra was reported. The tag was later recovered.

WEDNESDAY

-1:20 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Jeremy D. Beard, 41, of Piqua, was served a warrant for failure to pay city taxes.

Crashes

No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday at 7:01 p.m.

Josh E. Divens, 43, 234 W. Court St., stopped his police cruiser in the parking lot at 1700 Gleason Street facing the north behind a parked vehicle that is owned by Kyle D. Kreider, of Russells Point. When he exited his vehicle to go into the building the vehicle was still in drive. The cruiser then rolled forward and hit Kreider’s vehicle.

• Mouhamad B.E. Sy, 18, 728 Countryside Lane, Apt. 7, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a three-vehicle crash on Saturday at 4:49 p.m.

Sy was traveling westbound on West Russell Road when his did not stop in time and struck the rear of the stopped vehicle in front of him, driven by Joshua D. Hartlett, 18, 1287 Tully Drive, that was waiting to turn left onto Sixth Ave. Hartlett’s vehicle then the rear of the stopped vehicle in front of him that was also waiting to turn left and was driven by Lora L. Bell, 52, 1614 Catalpa Place.

• Tammy J. Kennedy, 46, 501 Heatherway Court, was cited with operating without reasonable control after a three-vehicle crash on Friday at 4:38 p.m.

Kennedy was exiting the private drive of 1301 Wapakoneta Ave. and when attempting to turn east onto West Russell Road she struck the westbound vehicle in the left turn lane only on West Russell Road that was driven by Jacqueline K. Shaffer, 35, 5112 Plum Ridge Trail, and the westbound vehicle in the through lane on West Russell Road that was driven by Leah L. Bynum, 26, 1146 Morris Ave.

•Randy L. Clark, 59, of Bandera, Texas, was cited with operating without reasonable control after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 3:06 p.m.

Clark was backing eastbound on Court Street when he attempted to make a left hand turn onto Brooklyn Avenue and struck the front end of the stopped vehicle at the light on Brooklyn Avenue driven by Laura P. Osborne, 44, 2727 Lesley Lane.

• Makayla A. Dillinger, 16, 116 Village Green Drive, was cited with improper starting and backing after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 3:03 p.m.

Dillinger was backing out of the driveway of 2150 Westminster Drive when she struck an unoccupied, parked vehicle parked across the street that is owned by Mathew Daniel, 2155 Westminster Drive.

• Jerrod Vanhook, 21, 715 1/2 S. Main Ave., was cited with failure to control after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 9:56 p.m.

Vanhook was traveling southbound on South Ohio Avenue when he struck the rear of the legally parked vehicle in front of 420 S. Ohio Ave. that is owned by Jodi New, 420 S. Ohio Ave.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-12:38 to 6:30 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

SUNDAY

-9:24 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to 826 Broadway Ave. for a chimney fire.

-6:41 p.m.: crash. Medics responded to the report of an automobile crash.

-5:44 p.m.: arcing lines. Firefighters responded to the 2900 block of Russell Road on the report of arching power lines.

-4:22 p.m.: lines down. Firefighters responded to the 1100 block of Vandemark Road on the report power lines were down.

-3:16 p.m.: storm damage. Crews responded to the 2100 block of Michigan Avenue on the report of storm damage.

-2:21 a.m. to 10:44 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

SATURDAY

-11:09 p.m.: trash fire. Firefighters responded to the report of a trash fire.

-8:51 p.m.: investigation. Firefighters conducted an investigation on the report of a hot smell.

-8:18 a.m. to 10:42 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

-6:19 a.m. to 9:42 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to four false fire alarms.

-5:12 a.m.: lift assistance. Crews responded to help lift an individual.

FRIDAY

-7:14 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to the report of smoke in the area which was caused by an outdoor furnace. No problem was found.

-1:32 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a false fire alarm. A sprinkler was damaged at the location when struck by a tow motor.

-9:58 a.m. to 10:22 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 11 calls.

-9:26 a.m. to 2:51 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to two automobile crashes.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.