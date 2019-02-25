Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-2:31 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to Fourth Avenue at Michigan Street in Clinton Township on the report of a two-vehicle crash.

-11:12 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at Sidney High School on Campbell Road in Clinton Township.

-7:47 to 10:17 a.m.: lines down. Deputies were dispatched to two calls on the report of lines down.

SUNDAY

–2:30 to 6:57 p.m.: lines down. Deputies were dispatched to 10 calls on the report of lines or poles down.

-8:04 a.m to 6:48 p.m.: tree down. Deputies were dispatched to 15 calls on the report a tree was down.

SATURDAY

-7:27 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 7561 Logan Shelby Road in Perry Township on the report of the theft of a cellphone.

-3:49 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the 9000 block of Pasco Montra Road in Salem Township on the report a vehicle crashed into a pole.

-5:37 a.m.: suspicious car. Deputies were dispatched to 3030 state Route 66 in Loramie Township on the report a white cargo van pulling a trailer was loading up water heaters.

FRIDAY

-5:43 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies were dispatched to 9285 Brandewie Road in McLean Township on the report of a threat.

-5:18 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a scam complaint at 14499 Miami Shelby Road in Orange Township.

Village log

SUNDAY

-2:02 p.m.: tree down. Fort Loramie Police was dispatched to the 11000 block of state Route 362 in McLean Township on the report a tree was down.

Fire, rescue

SUNDAY

-7:58 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 21500 block of Maplewood Road in Salem Township.

-5:54 p.m.: fire. Houston Rescue and Lockington Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at the Lockington Fire Department on Museum Trail in Washington Township.

-4:53 p.m.: fire. Anna Fire responded to 10100 Thompson Schiff Road in Franklin Township on the report trees were on fire that were laying on power lines.

-4:46 p.m.: fire. Fort Loramie Fire responded to 1100 Tower Drive in McLean Township for a fire alarm.

-3:06 p.m.: fire. Fort Loramie Fire responded to 5360 Walzer Road in Cynthian Township on the report a pole that was down in the yard was sparking.

-12:45 p.m.: fire. Lockington Fire Department responded to Miami County on the report a power line was on fire.

-11:31 a.m.: fire. Port Jefferson Fire Department responded to 18000 Pence Road in Perry Township on the report a power line in a tree was on fire.

-10:45 a.m.: fire. Russia Fire Department responded to Darke County on the report of a house fire.

-7:51 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 3600 block of Newport Road in Cynthian Township.

FRIDAY

-4:49 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Police responded to the unit block of Monterey Drive in McLean Township.

-4:37 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 800 block of Miami Conservancy Road in Washington Township.

-3:11 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 2900 block of Jerome Drive in Loramie Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.