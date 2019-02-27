Police log

WEDNESDAY

-1:47 a.m.: driving under the influence. Chloe M. Hunter, 23, 815 Arrowhead Drive, Apt. 1, was arrested for OVI.

TUESDAY

-1:48 p.m.: theft. A scam/attempted theft was reported at 774 Marilyn Drive.

-12:56 p.m.: contempt. Derek Max Wilson, 23, at large, was arrested on a contempt warrant.

MONDAY

-6:38 p.m.: theft. The theft of 21 food items, valued at $100.15, was reported stolen at Walmart on Michigan Street.

Crashes

Nancy Jean Meyer, 78, 1730 Cumberland Ave., was cited with right of way at a private driveway after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 10:43 a.m.

Meyer attempted to make a left hand turn to go south from the driveway at 915 Michigan St. when she pulled out in front of an eastbound vehicle on Michigan Street, causing a collision.

The other vehicle was driven by Dale W. Quellhorst, 84, of St. Marys.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-1:42 p.m.: odor investigation. Firefighters conducted an odor investigation.

-11:27 a.m.: fire. Firefighters responded to the report of a fire. The fire was out upon arrival.

-12:27 a.m. to 1:56 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

TUESDAY

-3:11 to 10:01 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

