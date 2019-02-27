Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-2:40 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies were dispatched to 9221 Fessler Buxton Road in Washington Township on the report of a threats or harassment.

-1:24 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to the Shelby County Annex building on East Court Street in Clinton Township on the report of a theft.

-1 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies were dispatched to the Black Bear Inn on County Road 25A in Franklin Township on the report of a verbal argument.

-1:17 a.m.: burglary. Deputies were dispatched to 3434 State Route 66 in Loramie Township on the report of a burglary.

TUESDAY

Village log

TUESDAY

-8:11 p.m.: neighbor trouble. Fort Loramie Police and Deputies were dispatched to 12060 State Route 362, Unit 49, in McLean Township on the report of neighbor trouble.

-4:24 p.m.: vandalism. Jackson Center Police were dispatched to JC Storage Building on East Pike Street in Jackson Township on the report of vandalism.

-3:41 p.m.: property damage crash. Botkins Police responded to Anna’s Doctor’s Office on Diamond Drive on the report of a crash.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-2:12 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Police and Deputies responded to the 12200 block of Short Drive in McLean Township.

-11:47 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police responded to the 100 block of Redbud Circle in Jackson Township.

-11:09 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to Auglaize County for a medical call.

-9:19 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the 300 block of South Main Street in Dinsmore Township.

-2:53 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue, Botkins Police and Wapakoneta Fire responded to the 400 block of East State Street in Dinsmore Township.

-2:47 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 200 block of East North Street.

TUESDAY

-3:27 p.m.: fire. Rosewood Fire Department and Deputies responded to 4396 State Route 29 in Green Township on the report of a field fire.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

