Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-1:01 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at Houston High School on Houston Road in Loramie Township.

-8:04 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to 9675 Botkins Road in Van Buren Township on the report of a two-vehicle crash.

WEDNESDAY

-7:46 p.m.: suspicious car. Deputies were dispatched to 10755 Thompson Schiff Road in Franklin Township on the report of a suspicious car at the property.

-4:03 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies assisted the juvenile court with a house check in the 2200 block of River Road in Orange Township.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-10:53 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 10800 block of Sidney Freyburg Road in Franklin Township.

-7:27 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 14500 block of state Route 274 in Dinsmore Township.

-6:45 a.m.: fire. Fort Loramie Fire responded to 1100 Tower Drive in McLean Township for a fire alarm.

WEDNESDAY

-10:04 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 700 block of Ease Mason Road in Franklin Township.

-3:12 p.m.: fire. Fort Loramie Fire responded to 1100 Tower Drive in McLean Township for a fire alarm.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

