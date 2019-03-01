Police log
FRIDAY
-8:14 p.m.: contempt. Adam M. Gillem, 22, 596 Lindsey Road, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
THURSDAY
-10:23 p.m.: probation violation. Charles Robbs, 29, 331 E. North St., was arrested on an active warrant.
-5:25 p.m.: criminal trespass. Lisa Black, 51, and Laura Taborn, 47, both of 403 Franklin Ave., were both charged with trespassing.
-3:45 p.m.: contempt. David Walker, 29, 327 N. West Ave., was arrested on a contempt warrant.
-1:30 p.m.: warrant. Jason E. Nelson, 39, 721 Johnston Drive, was served a summons regarding solid waste collection.
-12:24 p.m.: theft. Police are investigating the report of the theft of $200 at the Dollar General on West Court Street.
-10:45 a.m.: possession of drugs. Roy E. Horner, 39, of Port Jefferson, was arrested for possessing drugs.
-8:54 a.m.: assault. Kayla L. Atkinson, 23, of Findlay, was served a summons for assault; and Robert D. Herron Jr., 18, 421 Chestnut Ave., was served a summons for domestic violence.
Fire, rescue
FRIDAY
-:35 to 7:05 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.
THURSDAY
-9:43 p.m.: odor. Firefighters conducted an odor investigation.
-7:29 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm.
-6:54 to 8:21 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.