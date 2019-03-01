Police log

FRIDAY

-8:14 p.m.: contempt. Adam M. Gillem, 22, 596 Lindsey Road, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

THURSDAY

-10:23 p.m.: probation violation. Charles Robbs, 29, 331 E. North St., was arrested on an active warrant.

-5:25 p.m.: criminal trespass. Lisa Black, 51, and Laura Taborn, 47, both of 403 Franklin Ave., were both charged with trespassing.

-3:45 p.m.: contempt. David Walker, 29, 327 N. West Ave., was arrested on a contempt warrant.

-1:30 p.m.: warrant. Jason E. Nelson, 39, 721 Johnston Drive, was served a summons regarding solid waste collection.

-12:24 p.m.: theft. Police are investigating the report of the theft of $200 at the Dollar General on West Court Street.

-10:45 a.m.: possession of drugs. Roy E. Horner, 39, of Port Jefferson, was arrested for possessing drugs.

-8:54 a.m.: assault. Kayla L. Atkinson, 23, of Findlay, was served a summons for assault; and Robert D. Herron Jr., 18, 421 Chestnut Ave., was served a summons for domestic violence.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-:35 to 7:05 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

THURSDAY

-9:43 p.m.: odor. Firefighters conducted an odor investigation.

-7:29 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm.

-6:54 to 8:21 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

