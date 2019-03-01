Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-12:32 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a scam complaint at 6101 Fort Loramie Swanders Road in McLean Township.

THURSDAY

SUNDAY

-6 p.m.: domestic violence. 295 E. Mason Road, Sidney, was arrested for domestic violence.

Feb. 23

-9:55 p.m.: domestic violence. Dustin R. Bradley, 34, 2498 S. Vandemark Road, Sidney, was arrested for domestic violence.

Village log

FRIDAY

-2:16 a.m.: investigate complaint. Botkins Police investigated the report of a sounding alarm at Meyer’s Tavern on North Main Street in Dinsmore Township.

Crashes

No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 2:31 p.m.

Jourdyn Nikole Layton, 16, of Sidney, was traveling northbound on Fourth Street when she did not stop in time and struck the rear of stopped vehicle at the traffic light at Michigan Street.

The other vehicle was driven by Lydia Mary Brewer, 16, of Sidney.

Brewer was transported by a private vehicle to Wilson Health.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-10:38 a.m.: fire. Fort Loramie Fire and Police responded to 1100 Tower Drive in McLean Township on a fire alarm.

-9:05 a.m.: fire. Jackson Center Fire responded to the 18000 block of state Route 274 in McLean Township on the report a semitrailer was smoking.

-10:45 a.m.: medical. Russia Fire Department and Versailles Life Squad responded to the 100 block of South Liberty Street in Loramie Township.

-12:33 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 200 block of South Lindsey Road in Turtle Creek Township.

THURSDAY

-5:03 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie and Houston Rescues responded to 2800 Jerome Drive in Loramie Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

