Police log

MONDAY

-3:19 a.m.: probation violation. Ashlee D. Knisley, 33, of Piqua, was arrested on an outstanding probation violation warrant.

SUNDAY

-2:53 p.m.: domestic violence. Timothy Matthew Shepherd, 37, 611 Wagner Ave., was arrested for domestic violence and unlawful restraint.

-5:55 a.m.: menacing. Fredrick Wayne Barnes, 48, 632 Fulton St., was arrested for menacing.

-1:22 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Brock R. Harrison, 28, of Concord, New Hampshire, was arrested for disorderly conduct.

SATURDAY

-5:06 p.m.: theft. The theft of $100 was reported stolen at Walmart on Michigan Street.

-3:40 p.m.: domestic violence. Alberton Lopez, 30, 1307 Tully Drive, was arrested for domestic violence.

-1:07 p.m.: theft. Police are investigating a report of that someone known attempted to cash a check belonging to a business on Fair Road.

-12:28 p.m.: contempt. John W. Clack Jr., 31, of Jackson Center, was arrested on an active warrant.

-1:41 a.m.: domestic violence. Zachary C. Thornhill, 30, 701 Johnston Drive, was arrested for domestic violence.

FRIDAY

-9:30 p.m.: driving under the influence. Jennette L. Senger, 51, of Celina, was arrested for OVI.

-3:04 p.m.: assault. A juvenile was arrested for assault.

-2:05 p.m.: contempt. Ashley Woten, 31, of Lima, was arrested on a warrant.

-1:16 p.m.: criminal mischief. A red 2005 Dodge was reported to have been egged at 439 Jefferson St.

-1:02 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Heath M. Cromes, 44, 434 Lunar St., was served a warrant for failure to pay city taxes.

Crashes

Tawnya Gaier, 61, 3555 Sidney Freyburg Road, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a three-vehicle crash on Friday at 3:07 p.m.

Gaier traveling southbound on Wapakoneta Avenue when she struck the rear of the stopped vehicle vehicle in front of her that was driven by Roger Jones, 27, 221 E. Court St. The collision caused Jones’s vehicle to hit the rear of the vehicle in front of him that was driven by Madeleine Hopper, 23, of Piqua.

• No one was cited after a three-vehicle crash on private property after a three-vehicle crash on Thursday, Feb. 28, at 2:35 p.m.

The unoccupied vehicle, owned by Kathryn E. Campbell, 27, of Indianapolis, Indiana, that was parked in the VP Racing Gas Station’s parking lot on Michigan Street suddenly began traveling backward headed northbound out of the parking lot, crossed over Michigan Street and entered the Kroger parking lot across the street and collided with the front right of the stopped vehicle, owned by Gojo Industries, of Akron, that was waiting to exit the lot and was facing the south. After the first collision, the vehicle then continued backward and collided with the unoccupied, parked vehicle in the Kroger parking lot that is owned by Matthew P. Isaacs, of Tipp City. Campbell was located by police at the scene.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-12:58 to 4:42 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

SUNDAY

-10:06 a.m.: assist. Medics responded to assist an individual.

-1:47 a.m. to 11 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 12 calls.

SATURDAY

-8:20 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm.

-2:54 a.m. to 11:55 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 12 calls.

FRIDAY

-11:24 a.m.: odor. Crews conducted an odor investigation.

-9:40 a.m. to 8:26 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

