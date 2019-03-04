Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-12:17 p.m.: theft. Deputies, Fort Loramie and Jackson Center Police Departments were dispatched to Meyer’s Garage & Drive Thru on state Route 66 in Cynthian Township on the report of a bad check.

-9:08 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to L&O Tire Service on state Route 119 in Dinsmore Township on the report of the theft of a check.

-8 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the 5000 block of state Route 274 in Van Buren Township on the report a vehicle went off the road.

SUNDAY

-10:24 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies were dispatched to 6635 State Route 66 in Cynthian Township on the report of threats.

-7:31 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to 11 Miami Conservancy Road in Washington Township on the report a vehicle slid off the road and into a brick column.

-3:36 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 10987 Commanche Drive in Washington Township on the report of a theft.

-2:16 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies were dispatched to 670 Frazier Guy Road in Green Township on the report gunshots were heard outside.

SATURDAY

-4:08 p.m.: drunk. Deputies responded to the report two allegedly drunk females were attempting to drive away from the Inn Between on County Road 25A in Dinsmore Township.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-1:07 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 2500 block of state Route 66 in Loramie Township.

-11:26 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to Lochard Road at Montra Road in Dinsmore Township.

-8:51 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 5100 block of Fessler Buxton Road in Loramie Township.

SUNDAY

-8:43 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the 300 block of Roth Street in Dinsmore Township.

-6:34 p.m.: crash. Anna Rescue, Botkins Fire and Police and Deputies reponded to the report of a crash with injuries at mile marker 104 on Interstate 75.

-4:14 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 4000 block of Miami Shelby Road in Loramie Township.

-12:32 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to Auglaize County for mutual aid on a medical call.

SATURDAY

-8:29 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 100 block of South Liberty Way in McLean Township.

-8:13 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Police responded to the 200 block of East North Street.

-6:30 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 13700 block of Fort Loramie Swanders Road in Franklin Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

