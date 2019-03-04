Sheriff’s log
MONDAY
-12:17 p.m.: theft. Deputies, Fort Loramie and Jackson Center Police Departments were dispatched to Meyer’s Garage & Drive Thru on state Route 66 in Cynthian Township on the report of a bad check.
-9:08 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to L&O Tire Service on state Route 119 in Dinsmore Township on the report of the theft of a check.
-8 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the 5000 block of state Route 274 in Van Buren Township on the report a vehicle went off the road.
SUNDAY
-10:24 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies were dispatched to 6635 State Route 66 in Cynthian Township on the report of threats.
-7:31 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to 11 Miami Conservancy Road in Washington Township on the report a vehicle slid off the road and into a brick column.
-3:36 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 10987 Commanche Drive in Washington Township on the report of a theft.
-2:16 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies were dispatched to 670 Frazier Guy Road in Green Township on the report gunshots were heard outside.
SATURDAY
-4:08 p.m.: drunk. Deputies responded to the report two allegedly drunk females were attempting to drive away from the Inn Between on County Road 25A in Dinsmore Township.
Fire, rescue
MONDAY
-1:07 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 2500 block of state Route 66 in Loramie Township.
-11:26 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to Lochard Road at Montra Road in Dinsmore Township.
-8:51 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 5100 block of Fessler Buxton Road in Loramie Township.
SUNDAY
-8:43 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the 300 block of Roth Street in Dinsmore Township.
-6:34 p.m.: crash. Anna Rescue, Botkins Fire and Police and Deputies reponded to the report of a crash with injuries at mile marker 104 on Interstate 75.
-4:14 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 4000 block of Miami Shelby Road in Loramie Township.
-12:32 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to Auglaize County for mutual aid on a medical call.
SATURDAY
-8:29 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 100 block of South Liberty Way in McLean Township.
-8:13 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Police responded to the 200 block of East North Street.
-6:30 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 13700 block of Fort Loramie Swanders Road in Franklin Township.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.