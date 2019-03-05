Police log

MONDAY

-8:36 p.m.: warrant. Franklin D. Christian II, 33, 980 N. Wagner Ave. was served a summons.

-2:17 p.m.: theft. The theft of a gold and silver wedding band, valued at $80, a red and black rectangle waterproof speaker, valued at $120, military items, valued at $400, and clothes, valued at $80, was reported stolen at 134 Pike St.

-11:54 a.m.: warrant. Danagia Allen Core, 20, 1129 Hilltop Ave., Apt. D, was arrested on a warrant.

-6:33 a.m.: warrant. Curtis Renwick Nichols, 25, Troy, was arrested on a warrant.

Crashes

Jesse R. Jones, 26, 3593 Lindsey Road, was cited with assured clear distance after a three-vehicle crash on Monday at 3:39 p.m.

Jones was traveling eastbound in front of the Dollar General on West Russell Road when he struck the rear of the stopped vehicle in front of him that was driven by Mackenzie L. Murphy, 17, of Sidney. The collision caused Murphy’s vehicle to hit the rear of the stopped vehicle in front of her that was driven by Megan M. England, 23, 226 Lunar St.

• Ayhan R. Ahmedov, 34, of Naperille, Illinois, was cited with starting and backing after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 7:23 a.m.

Ahmedov, while in the left turn lane and facing the north on South Vandemark Road, backed up to allow room for a semitrailer to make a turn when he struck the bumper of the stopped vehicle behind him that was driven by Gustano G. Alcantar, 45, of Troy.

•Lathan Quincy Jones, 17, of Sidney, was cited with for operating without reasonable control after a single-vehicle crash on Sunday at 2:44 p.m.

Jones was traveling westbound on East Parkwood Street and when attempting to avoid hitting a cat, his vehicle struck a fire hydrant. There was no damage to the hydrant.

• Linda L. Wilson, 75, 721 Linden Ave., was cited with right of way at private drive after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 4:44 p.m.

Wilson turned right to the west out of the Kroger private drive onto Michigan Street when she struck the westbound vehicle on Michigan Street that was driven by Amy Elizabeth Perry, 28, of Kitchener, Ontario.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-2:33 to 7:31 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

MONDAY

-10:14 p.m.: carbon monoxide. Firefighters conducted a carbon monoxide investigation.

-10:37 a.m. to 11:52 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

-9:29 a.m.: electrical fire. Crews responded to an electrical fire.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

