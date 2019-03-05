Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-2:16 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated an IRS scam complaint at 4800 Johns Road in Loramie Township.

-1:53 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies were dispatched to 3303 Chief Tarkee Court in Washington Township on the report of harassment.

-11:28 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a scam complaint at 8917 Cecil Road in Cynthian Township.

-6:23 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to North Main Street at East Pike Street in Jackson Township on the report of a crash.

MONDAY

-10:31 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies were dispatched to 3402 Chickasaw Court in Washington Township on the report of harassment and slander on Facebook.

-3:42 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a scam complaint at 12089 Granville Ave. in McLean Township.

SATURDAY

-12:29 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a missing vehicle complaint at 10987 Commanche Drive in Washington Township.

FRIDAY

-6:50 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies were dispatched to 9495 Patterson Halpin Road in Turtle Creek Township on the report a mailbox was shot.

Village log

TUESDAY

-9:53 a.m.: theft. Anna Police was dispatched to Sav A Ton on state Route 119 in Franklin Township on the report cargo was stolen from a trailer.

FRIDAY

-6:19 p.m.: assault. Jackson Center Police investigated an alleged assault.

Crashes

No one was cited following a single-vehicle crash on Sunday at 7:31 p.m.

Larry W. Donahue, 42, 724 Sixth Ave., was traveling northbound on Miami Conservancy Road when he lost control of the vehicle on the icy roadway and went off the left side of the road and struck a brick column in the yard at 11 Miami Conservancy Road.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-2:50 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 2600 block of state Route 29 in Franklin Township.

-2:39 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 3400 block of Michigan Street in Turtle Creek Township.

-2:17 a.m.: fire. Russia, Fort Loramie, Houston and Minster Fire Departments, Fort Loramie Rescue and Deputies responded to RC Family Wood Products on state Route 47 in Cynthian Township on the report of a possible structure fire.

-1:32 a.m.: fire. Jackson Center Fire Department and Police responded to Plastipak on state Route 65 in Jackson Township on a fire alarm.

MONDAY

-7:54 p.m.: medical. Maplewood Fire Department and Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 21700 block of Herring Road in Salem Township.

SATURDAY

-12:50 p.m.: fire. Maplewood Fire Department responded to the 8000 block of Tawawa Maplewood Road in Salem Township on the report of a field fire.

-noon: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Deputies responded to the 19800 block of Sidney Plattsville Road in Green Township.

FRIDAY

-9:41 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 3400 block of Michigan Street in Turtle Creek Township.

-9:09 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Fire and Deputies responded to the 11100 block of Wenger Road in Franklin Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

